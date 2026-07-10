Marlins Reportedly Making a Decision on Sandy Alcantara's Future in Miami

Over the winter, Miami Marlins president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, made the decision to trade pitchers Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees.

That left right-hander Sandy Alcantara as the lone piece remaining for a rotation that was going to lean on some younger pitchers, including Eury Pérez. However, there were still rumors surrounding Alcantara's future in South Florida and it was widely thought that Bendix was listening to offers on him and might move him as well for some assets.

After struggling through April and May, it appeared that the Marlins were going to be sellers at the August 3 trade deadline, which would be highlighted by Alcantara.

A blistering June moved the Marlins back into the National League wild-card race and as they begin their final series before the All-Star break next week, they are tied for second place in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies and three games clear of the NL wild-card cut line.

Signs are beginning to emerge that Bendix could be a buyer in the next couple of weeks, by the deadline. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) on Friday morning reported that signs are pointing to Miami holding onto Alcantara.

Marlins Reportedly Not Trading Ace Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami is just three games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but for the first time in Bendix's tenure, the Marlins are poised to be buyers. They have a lot of flexibility if they choose to go all-in, but according to Rosenthal, they are going to keep Alcantara and see how things play out in 2026.

"Barring an utter collapse, the hottest team in baseball not only intends to keep staff ace Sandy Alcantara, but also add strategically to its roster, according to people briefed on the club’s plans who were granted anonymity to speak freely,'' wrote Rosenthal.

Just when you thought that the Marlins couldn't continue the torrid pace they had in June, when they went 20-6, guess again. After an 8-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night at home to sweep the three-game series, Miami is on a six-game winning streak.

They close out their pre-All-Star break schedule with three games against the Cleveland Guardians, with Alcantara getting the ball in the opener on Friday night.

There is still a lot of baseball left in the 2026 season after the break, but Miami is clearly playing itself into being a buyer and keeping its ace around through the end of the season. That would mean one less coveted arm would be available by August 3. If that ends up being the case, then it is the right call by Bendix and the Marlins.