One Marlins Trade That Could Change Everything After All-Star Break

Several players are on the trade block. There will be faces in new places by Aug 3. The Miami Marlins can't afford to leave the trade deadline empty-handed. The team needs to make a bold move, and it will come down to their pitching.

Here's one possible trade that could move the needle for the Marlins.

Miami Must Acquire Consistent Starting Pitcher

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins don't really need a strong at-bat to join their lineup. There are enough weapons for this team to put in enough runs on the board, whether it's hitting home runs or putting the ball in play. What's their weakness? Their pitching.

At the trade deadline, the Marlins are going to need one solid starter and a solid pitcher in the bullpen. If we have to choose one, it would have to be a starter. Who can be that one starter that can shape the Marlins' second half? A pitcher the Marlins would want is All-Star Joe Ryan.

Ryan has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the American League for the last five seasons. Don't let the numbers fool you. He's a professional pitcher and someone the Marlins would want in the locker room. Durability can be an issue, but sometimes a player becomes healthier and sharper as a competitor when he joins a team that's ascending for playoff contention.

After playing great baseball in June, the Marlins are out of sync. The Marlins matched a franchise record with 11 consecutive losses. Therefore, something needs to change. This is a spin that they can't get out of. For the first time since June 17, the Marlins are one game below .500 (52-53). They are three games behind the wild card spot. It's not the end. There's still hope. Getting a guy like Ryan can help other guys in the rotation like Sandy Alcantara and Max Meyer.

Eury Perez is still finding his way to earn wins and dominate the game. While he's getting back into form, the Marlins will need to add another arm. It's better to be safe than sorry. Ryan is currently dealing with arm fatigue. His last start wasn't pretty, as he gave up six home runs to the Cleveland Guardians. His record this season is 6-6 with a 3.38 ERA, 131 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP.

The 30-year-old has won more than 10 games in three of his six MLB seasons. He came close to reaching 200 strikeouts twice in 2023 (197) and 2025 (194). Big market teams like New York, Boston and San Diego might pursue him aggressively. The Marlins will have to be more assertive if they want to be taken more seriously during this second half.