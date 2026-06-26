Marlins Using Comforts of Home to Fuel Rise in National League Standings

The Miami Marlins had the day off on Thursday. It was an opportunity to get on a place, fly to St. Louis and reset for the road ahead.

Miami (42-39) is about to start a 10-game road trip. Three games in St. Louis are followed by four games in Colorado, followed by three more games in Sacramento against the Athletics. On July 7, the Marlins will return home to host the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians in a six-game homestand to close out the first half of the season.

Where the Marlins are by that point no one knows. But Miami is 16-5 this month and is seven games out of the NL East lead and 1.5 games out of the final NL wild card berth for one reason — their ability to win at home.

Miami’s Incredible Season at the loan

Miami Marlins Owen Caissie. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Miami just wrapped up a six-game homestand with the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers. The Marlins went a combined 5-1 in those games. That pushed the Marlins to a 7-3 record in their last 10 games and, combined with the Atlanta Braves going 3-7 in their last 10 games, helped Miami trim four games off the lead.

But the Marlins have been a great team at loanDepot Park this season and have one of the best homefield advantages in the Majors this season. Miami is 28-17 at home, which is the home record in the National League and tied for the best in baseball with their Florida franchise mate, the Tampa Bay Rays, who are 28-12.

That’s how the season started, too. The Marlins were at home to host the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago White Sox in six games and went 5-1. Miami’s next homestand, a short four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, saw the Marlins split the four games. The Marlins’ final series at home in April featured six games with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami went 3-3.

May started with Miami’s worst run at home this season. The Marlins hosted Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington for 10 games and they went 4-6. By the end of that homestand the Marlins were 19-22.

Later in the month, Miami had seven games at home — four with Atlanta and three with the New York Mets. The Marlins went 4-3, including a sweep of the New York Mets leading into Memorial Day.

Miami got the month of June on the right foot by taking five of out of six from the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in the first homestand of the month, sparking the Marlins back into contention.