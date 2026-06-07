The Offseason Trade the Miami Marlins Should Be Quietly Celebrating

The Miami Marlins were looking for speed and depth in their outfield and the Los Angeles Dodgers were happy to oblige.

It was a low-level deal in the context of the Majors last offseason. The Dodgers shipped outfielder Esteury Ruiz to the Marlins for right-handed pitcher Adriano Marrero. Miami had a good sense of its outfield situation, but Ruiz was solid insurance.

With outfielder Griffin Conine on the injured list, he’s a bit more than just insurance right now. He’s played in every game since May 31 and he’s starting to generate something at the plate the Marlins could use right now. It’s why his trade, while still not earth-shattering, is one the Marlins likely won’t regret by season’s end.

Esteury Ruiz’s Season in Miami

Miami Marlins right fielder Esteury Ruiz. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Ruiz started the season on the 10-day injured list after he suffered an oblique strain at the end of spring training. He returned to the Marlins on April 23 after several rehab games at Triple-A Jacksonville.

He’s played in 31 games but only has a slash if .200/.293/.480 with three home runs, six RBI and six walks. He was not expected to be an everyday player, so the limited production isn’t that concerning. But he’s helping in areas that should give the team some juice going into the rest of June.

He drew three walks against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. While that’s half of his season output, he’s drawn five of his six walks in the last six games. He owes that to everyday playing time. That has helped boost his batting average by 18 points and his on-base percentage by nearly 100 points in the last six games.

The surge in walks and batting average better aligns with his best career numbers back in 2023 when he was with the Athletics. That season he played in 132 games and slashed .254/.309/.345 but only drew 20 walks. That year he had a chase rate of 34.5%. So far this season the chase rate is trending down a bit to 32.8%. It’s a small change, but it speaks to a little more plate discipline for the part-time outfielder.

The Marlins will take any bit of intangible value they can get for Ruiz because he was cheap and he has one asset one can’t teach — speed. His sprint speed of 29.8 is in the 99th percentile in Major League Baseball. Miami needs him to do enough at the plate — whether it’s drawing a walk or get the occasional hit — so he can get on base. He’s one of the few players on the team that can get from first to second on his own. He’s been on base 16 times and has nine stolen bases so far.

It’s a weapon the Marlins haven’t been able to use enough this season. But, if he keeps drawing walks more consistently and the batting average goes up, then acquiring Ruiz will look better and better.