Marlins Finally Getting Consistency from Eury Perez

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Marlins are a team that is right on the edge of the playoffs in the wildcard race. And they cannot make up their mind with the direction that they want to go in terms of buying or selling.

But as of the latest update, they decided that Eury Perez is one of the only players that is untouchable for manager Clayton McCullough's squad. And that decision as of lately seems to be a good one as they are getting good work from him every time he takes the mound.

In his most recent start against the New York Mets, Perez completed six innings on 97 pitches where he gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Perez lowered his season ERA to 3.44.

The Marlins have not gotten a lot of consistency out of their starting rotation from guys not named Sandy Alcantara and Perez. But the fact that Perez is slowly starting to figure it out again and put up good numbers every time he goes out there, is a very encouraging sign.

The good work that Perez is doing is good for the state of the current team and good for the team for the future. It is showing McCullough that he can trust Perez at the top of his rotation for the foreseeable future.

Perez always had the talent and now he is putting it all together

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no coincidence that ever since Perez came back from injury, he is putting everything together again and showing how talented he really is. Perez was a top draft pick of the Marlins and he is finally showing his team why he was drafted so high.

It took him a while to figure everything out, but it now seems like it is all clicking for Perez. And knowing that, the Marlins do not need to do anything with his roster spot for the future.

The Marlins also have current ace Max Meyer on the injured list, so Perez has had to help Alcantara carry the load at the top of the rotation. And once Meyer comes back, those three can truly form a scary trio especially if they can somehow someway sneak into the playoffs.

There will not be a team that wants to face those three back-to-back in a playoff series. The Marlins playoff chances are not great, but Perez is helpiing that case and more. He has been a superstar as of lately.