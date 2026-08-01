Has Marlins Reliever Pete Fairbanks Proven Enough to Pitch His Way Out of Miami?

The Miami Marlins seem to be running both hot and cold on their way to this year's Major League Baseball Trade Deadline on Aug 3. While their name is burning up the rumor wire, they themselves have been everywhere from indifferent to incoherent when it comes to their plans between now and the. However, there are still some prominent Fish that are believed to be dangling on the hook for a contender to catch. And with his recent performance, relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks is likely some of that trade bait.

Fairbanks, 32, has been somewhat the closer by default, managing to convert 16 save opportunities while blowing six. His record is 3-4, but a 6.55 ERA will likely force other teams to look at him more as an 'extra arm' for depth or a backup closer role. No serious contender can pencil him as a postseason-type closer, despite his recent string of success. The right-hander closed out the last three games of July successfully, as the Fish tried to redeem themselves following a mid-Summer collapse.

It’s crazy what a couple of weeks can do for a baseball team



The Miami Marlins went from being trade deadline buyers to now being willing to talk trades with “everyone except Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantara”



Everyone else is available 😅👉🏻 pic.twitter.com/vnm5Wp56Gp — Uncovered MLB (@UncoveredMLB) July 30, 2026

It appeared earlier in the week that the Marlins (56-55 going into the game against the New York Mets) would most likely stand pat, barring some kind of crazy offer. However, in recent days, the team has also made it known that the whole roster is on the table, save for pitchers Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantara. Combined with that change of heart and Fairbanks' change of fortune, he could be on his way out of town before the cutoff on Monday.

Wll Fairbanks Remain a Fish?

Fairbanks could be on the move | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fairbanks doesn't figure as the team's closer of the future, and the Marlins wouldn't lose much by trading him. Having stated that, that also means he won't warrant much of a return. His recent run has been impressive, but his overall body of work suggests he wouldn't bring much in return. And if the powers-that-be in Miami can see that, then you better believe that the rest of MLB does, as well.

Still, if the team feels Fairbanks is a name that won't be penciled in to their plans, they may as well get something for him. A top-line prospect would be out of the question, but a Double-A hitter with lots of potential at the plate could be enough to pique the Marlins' interest.

At the end of the day, contending teams would love extra bullpen help, and Fairbanks could be the answer, if someone bites.