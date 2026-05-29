Why Miami Marlins Shouldn’t Be Concerned About Jakob Marsee's Slow Start

The regular season is flying by so fast as we approach June. The Miami Marlins are seeing the success of some of their players who are on the right path.

A few players are having slow starts. There's one player who has a lot of talent, and the Marlins should not be overly concerned. This player still needs time to flourish as a hitter.

Redemption is on the Corner for Marsee

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee hits a single | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Jakob Marsee is only 24 years old; we shouldn't hit the panic button just yet. Marsee still has a chance to prove his value to the team. Marsee demonstrates the kind of player who doesn't get comfortable with success. He doesn't rest on his laurels. Marsee could get 20 doubles in one month, and he still won't be satisfied with those numbers.

Winning is a priority for Marsee and the Marlins. He's an exceptional outfielder. Marsee is someone you want to depend on for defense. April was not so great for Marsee on offense. However, he showed his ability to perform on the plate two weeks ago during the road series against the Tampa Bay Rays. In the three-game series, Marsee delivered a combined eight hits and only struck out once. If the Marlins can get that more often out of him, then he will be a good hand.

Nowadays, there's a lack of patience when a player doesn't perform or when a manager isn't helping the team win games. Not all problems can be solved in one season or in one month.

Establishing team chemistry and the right fundamentals is critical. Marsee is in his second season with the team, but it's his first full season. He made his debut last August, and we are seeing the beginning of what could be a long-term success for the young outfielder.

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee (87) makes a running catch. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marsee has been struggling in the last seven games, hitting .087 with two hits, four strikeouts, three walks in 23 at-bats.

The Marlins will begin another three-game series with their rival, the New York Mets. It only takes this series for Marsee to turn things around and go on a hot hitting streak. This time, the Marlins will be in New York for the weekend series. In their last meeting, the Marlins swept the Mets.

In the 2026 season, Marsee is slashing .194/.321/.617 with three home runs and 15 RBIs: 38 hits, 14 stolen bases. Marsee is looking to hit his first home run since May 15th. It's time we see Marsee break that drought and change the narrative of his season. Let's see if he can finish the month in aggressive mode at the plate.