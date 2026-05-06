Miami Marlins Promote Former Second-Round Pick to Make MLB Debut

The Miami Marlins pitching arrangement to begin the 2026 season looks very different as the calendar turns over to May. One of the signings the franchise made this offseason was bringing back former first-round pick Chris Paddack, who has recently been DFA'd by the Marlins.

Paddack might not have panned out for Miami, but luckily for them, they have a handful of top-tier pitching prospects that can help this roster at some point in 2026. With Paddack removed from the situation, the Marlins have made the decision to give another prospect a chance in the MLB.

Marlins Recall Dax Fulton

Miami Marlins pitcher Dax Fulton (90) poses during photo day. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

As announced by Fish on First's Isaac Azout, the Marlins are recalling former second-round pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, Dax Fulton, to the Major Leagues to make his MLB debut sometime soon, which could be as early as Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, Miami optioned RHP Will Kempner, who pitched in his first MLB game on Tuesday, May 5. Kempner will likely return to the roster as pitching depth is always needed, but the front office is giving Fulton a chance to make an impact on the MLB roster.

In his minor league career, Fulton has had his struggles. Posting a 4.79 minor league ERA across five seasons from various levels, Fulton is looking to become a dominant pitcher in the majors.

So far in Triple-A in 2026, Fulton held a 7.65 ERA across 20 innings of work, collecting 24 strikeouts to 11 walks along the way. He's been bitten by the home run ball three times this season and has allowed 23 hits, averaging just over a hit per inning.

The Marlins wouldn't be making this move if they didn't feel like Fulton could help them in what they're trying to achieve at this point in the season.

Dax Fulton pitches as long shadows of the stadium are cast on the field. | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Barry Jackson on X, the Marlins are promoting Dax Fulton and sending Will Kempner down after his debut last night, merely to have fresh arms in their bullpen amid a stretch of 26 games in 27 days... Things are still lining up for Snelling to start Friday against the Nationals, according to sources.

As things stand entering game two of a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles, the Marlins sit in a second-place tie in the NL East with the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, all of which hold a 16-20 record and are trailing the Atlanta Braves by almost 10 games.