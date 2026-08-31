Marlins' Shot At Postseason Shouldn't Be Considered 'Mission: Impossible'

The Miami Marlins are dangling at the edge of a cliff right now when it comes to their chances of playing in the postseason. But so far, the emerging ballclub still has hope in what has been a coming-of-age era for the franchise.

Both literally and figuratively, this team is growing up right before the eyes of the South Florida faithful, who have been treated to an early edition of what lies ahead at loanDepot Park. With all the peaks and valleys, along with some twists and turns, the Fish are turning the page on futility.

Not expected to truly contend until next year, the Marlins have gone undercover and underrated all season. Now, they are sitting at a table near the playoff party, sipping a Martini... shaken, not stirred. Though the mission ahead won't be for the faint of heart, there's still the opportunity to save the day as 2026 reaches its September climax.

With only four weeks remaining in the regular season, Ely provides a detailed update on the Marlins' pursuit of a National League Wild Card berth. https://t.co/EWOCcDqlNW #marlins #miami #FightinFish — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) August 30, 2026

The Marlins are currently 69-68 and are 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League playoff picture. With just 25 games to play, they trail the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final ticket to postseason paradise, while the pesky San Diego Padres just a half-game ahead of them, also in the way.

Marlins Must Right Some Recent Wrongs

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough | Credit: Jim Rassol | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much of the problems the Fish are facing right now is the product of their 12-game losing streak in July, which killed a ton of Miami's momentum. They had just come off the best month in franchise history, 20-6, the month prior, and they went in a starkly different direction less than two weeks later. The Summer swoon dropped them from being in the driver's seat for an extended season to treading water in September.

While they may have escaped from that booby trap, they're still on the wrong side of history. No team in MLB has suffered a 12-game slide and still qualified for October. Still, Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix said earlier this month that he still believed in his ballclub.

“I believed in this team even after the 12-game losing streak," Bendix stated. "We know that we have a chance to make the playoffs this year. We believe in this team with the opportunity to make the playoffs this year. We also believe that the best is yet to come for the Marlins.”

For that to happen in 2026, the team must get big contributions from starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez, with the status of first-half phenom Max Mayer unknown. And of course, hitters like Joe Mack, Otto Lopez, among others will have to come through in the clutch. And with the season winding down like a ticking time bomb, the Fish could stand to have a daring streak down the stretch.

At least a handful of those factors must come together, and all in the nick of time. Otherwise? The Marlins' season could self-destruct in less than 25 games.