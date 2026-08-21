Nationals at Marlins Series Preview: Key Matchups and Pitching Probables

The Miami Marlins host the division rival Nationals this weekend at loanDepot Park. Fresh off being swept by the Phillies in three close games, the Marlins are itching to get back into the win column. If this series goes anything similar to the last matchup between these two squads, the Marlins will inch closer to a playoff spot.

The Fish are 5-1 against the Nats this year and swept them in DC to begin the elite June stretch.

On Friday night at 7:10, Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.70) will face Nationals righty Brad Lord (5-2, 4.04). Gusto has been shaky through his time in the rotation, but has pitched well this month. He owns a 3.07 ERA through three starts in August. He allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits over 4.2 innings against the Reds in his most recent start.

Only five active Washington players have faced Gusto, with some success. The group is 4-for-12 but hasn't yet homered. For Lord, he's struggled this season, especially lately. When he's starting, he's been used as an opener for a bullpen game, but that hasn't gone well.

Ryan Gusto Looks to Continue Strong August

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He allowed two runs and one hit during his latest outing against the Mets, but walked four, threw 44 pitches, and failed to record the final out in the first inning. Active Miami batters are 2-for-12 against him during his two seasons in the big leagues.

On Saturday at 4:10 p.m., Eury Perez (6-9, 3.23) will oppose Jake Irvin (2-7, 5.80). Perez has been dominant this season and has shown his true potential through the longest stretch of his career. The 23-year-old owns a 2.00 ERA through three starts in August, but enters Saturday's game with a 15-inning scoreless streak to keep alive.

He's allowed just five hits and walked seven over 13 innings in his last two scoreless starts against the Reds and Pirates. C.J. Abrams has a homer but is batting .154 with a .616 OPS against Perez in his career.

Janson Junk Will Look to Bounce Back Against A Nationals Team that Owns Him

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In the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 p.m., Janson Junk (6-8, 4.37) will face the Nats' southpaw Jackson Kent (0-1, 9.39). Junk has one bad month this season, and the rest have been fantastic. He's allowed just a 3.21 ERA over his three starts in August, and allowed just two runs over five innings against the Phillies on August 17.

Junk hasn't fared well against Washington through his career. The veteran owns a 5.63 ERA over three games and 16 innings while surrendering 17 hits and two longballs. The Nationals are batting .274 with a .797 OPS through those three games.