Marlins Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

The Marlins are going into an offseason with some optimism. They are not going into a rebuild. There are not endless questions about what the Marlins will do here or there to make the teams close to contention.

With that being said, the offseason does present time to improve. And that is exactly what the Marlins intend to do before a 2027 campaign that should see them fight for a Wild Card spot. In order to make additions, they need to also subtract from the current roster. Let's break down the three most likely Marlins to not return in 2027.

1. Janson Junk

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk. Credit: Jeff Klein-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the improvements the Marlins need to make is to their starting rotation, and that starts with moving on from Janson Junk. In 2026, Junk made 25 starts, pitching 123 innings to the tune of a 4.22 ERA. It's simple — the results are just not there. The Marlins need to be smart. They need a quality rotation in 2027 and could make some trades to accomplish that, but keeping Junk in the rotation the way he's performed in 2026 would be close to detrimental. The issue is the Marlins have years of control left for Junk, and it's possible they could find some takers, like they did with Ryan Weathers last offseason.

2. Max Meyer

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins are looking for availability and quality. Max Meyer has not provided availability but could be an asset in other ways, the same way Junk could be, through a trade. The Marlins are not one of the financially strong teams in baseball and need to make moves like other savvy small-market teams do, like the Rays, who traded Shane Baz last offseason and still won the division in 2026. There are going to be plenty of teams that would be interested in acquiring Meyer's services, and Peter Bendix should be evaluating everything.

3. Bradley Blalock

Miami Marlins pitcher Bradley Blalock. Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is simple: the Marlins are going to need 40-man roster spots this offseason, and Bradley Blalock is taking up a spot. Yes, he still has one minor-league option remaining, but the results have simply not been there. In 11 1/3 innings of work this season, Blalock has a 5.56 ERA. He's a prime non-tender candidate for the Marlins, and someone they would not miss if they were to cut him loose. It would not be worth keeping him around as a reclemation project, with his history prior to being a Marlin not being great either.