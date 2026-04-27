Marlins Top 10 Prospect Is Pushing to Make His Major League Debut in 2026

The Miami Marlins have one of the better farm systems in Major League Baseball, typically known for the pitching prospects in development. But under president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, the Marlins have added a ton of power in their outfield depth, which shows both in the pros and in the minors.

One of the top hitting prospects for Miami, who has started the 2026 season hot in Triple-A with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, is Kemp Alderman. The former second-round pick of the Marlins from the 2023 MLB Draft has done nothing but turn heads this season in the short number of games played.

Alderman's Success Pushes Him Closer to MLB Debut

Miami Marlins right fielder Kemp Alderman (41) poses during photo day. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Marlins outfield configuration is quite stacked at the moment, with Owen Caissie, Jakob Marsee, Kyle Stowers, Heriberto Hernandez, and Esteury Ruiz. Alderman might not get a chance unless someone gets hurt or starts to underperform.

In his most recent game, Alderman hit a grand slam to the opposite side of the field, marking his fourth home run of the season and his second in three games.

As reported by Fish On First on X (formerly Twitter), Alderman won the 2025 Marlins Minor League Player of the Year with a .819 OPS, and following Sunday's performance, he's at a .812 OPS.

When looking at the Marlins Top 10 prospect rankings, Alderman has an expected debut in the season of 2026, per MLB Pipeline. Whether that happens soon or comes as late as September Call-Ups, fans in Miami should expect to see Alderman in a Marlins uniform before the season is over.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Kemp Alderman (13) runs into the dugout. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his minor league career, Alderman has hit 35 home runs, has driven in 141 RBIs, stolen 32 bases, and has an OPS of .757. He made his way to Triple-A last season, and once he arrived, he did nothing but hit, securing himself a .303 AVG with seven home runs in 20 games.

Alderman has continued to heat up as he's grown as a player and earned his spot in the minor league levels. His fielding could use some improvement, holding a .951 fielding percentage in 183 games as a right fielder and a .984 fielding percentage in left field in 41 games.

This season has been much better to start, holding a flawless fielding percentage at both corner outfield positions in 2026. If the production at the plate continues to increase and he maintains his fielding, the path to the show just gets brighter.