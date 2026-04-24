Miami Marlins Top 30 Prospect List Revealed With Key Standouts

The Miami Marlins top 30 consensus prospect list has been released.

🚨 Top 30 Prospects update 🚨



With all full-season affiliates’ seasons in full swing, we provide an update to our consensus list.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/BR0MdNEoA7 — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) April 24, 2026

It’s a fantastic list of many future players we could see in a Marlins uniform in the next few years.

Bright Future for Marlins Prospects

Miami Marlins pitcher prospect Robby Snelling | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s a lot to be excited about in the Miami organization. The first prospects on the list are right on the spot and deserve to be ranked high on the list.

We know the anticipation and excitement that fans want to see from Joe Mack, Thomas White, and Robby Snelling. Those three players could be the next Big Three for the future of the Marlins team.

Agustin Ramirez, the Marlins' primary catcher, continues to hit the ball well, but his defense continues to raise eyebrows. With that being said, there’s a high probability that Mack will be coming for that position and most likely will be the full-time starter if Ramirez continues to struggle.

Kevin DeFrank is going to be one of those prospects who will start to get more attention very soon. The right-handed pitcher is a hard thrower, and he’s only 17. He has the potential to have a breakout year and must continue to perform this spring.

DeFrank’s fastball reaches almost 100 mph. His changeup still needs to mature, but with time and experience, it will get better. He also has a sweeper added to his pitch selection. He’s part of the Marlins 2025 international signing class.

Luis Cova will be joining DeFrank this season. Cova is considered one of the talented outfielders in the Marlins system that no one is talking about much. He’s still very young. The Marlins signed him when he was 16 years old to a $1.5 million deal. There’s a lot of talent coming out of Venezuela. Baseball runs in their veins, and he’s another talent added to the list.

Cova is currently 19 years old—a player with tremendous speed and good bat-to-ball skills. We hope to see his status rise significantly over the next five years. During two years at the Dominican Summer League, Cova hit a total of .269 batting average with 12 home runs and 97 hits in 105 games.

Dillon Lewis, Staryn Caba, Aiva Arquette, Dillon Head, and Cam Cannarella all have the potential to be something great, whether they wear a Marlins uniform or find another home in MLB. Arquette is a top shortstop who can hit for power and play solid defense. He had surgery in February 2026, but he’s slowly coming back and working on his game. Arquette should be in full form by May.

There is a lot to be excited about with the Miami Marlins and their farm system.