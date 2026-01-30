Marlins Spring Training Invites Include Top Prospects and Surprise Contenders

The Miami Marlins unveiled their full list of 31 non-roster invitees to the team’s 2026 spring training camp. Jupiter, Florida will see a group of talented prospects, depth arms and intriguing minor-league veterans. All of whom are looking to break through in the 2026 competitive season.

The list revealed represents a talented cross-section of the Marlins organizational depth. With top prospects who are poised for hopeful late-season opportunities paired with minor-league veterans who have surprising upside, Miami will be fun to watch in the Grapefruit League.

Top Prospects Headline the Invitees

At the forefront of the list, some of Miami’s most highly regarded prospects include:

LHP Thomas White

Miami’s No. 1 prospect who is also ranked at No. 17 overall in the MLB Pipeline, White certainly will headline the non-roster group. White is an elite left-hander who will give the Marlins a potential rotation anchor if he continues on his current development trajectory.

At just 20 years old in 2025, White maneuvered his way through High-A, Double-A and Triple-A ball where he started in 21 games. He combined for a 2.31 ERA, a 1.182 WHIP and a 14.6 K/9 rate. Over the course of the season, the left-hander pitched in 89.2 innings.

LHP Robby Snelling

Snelling will bring a swing-and-miss power to the team, along with a deep minor league track record. In 2025, at 21 years old, Snelling earned the Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year honor and was found ranked at No. 4 within the organizational rankings.

Snelling started in 14 games at Double-A, where he posted a 3.61 ERA, a 1.217 WHIP, and a 10.6 K/9 rate. Moving up to Triple-A Snellings numbers looked much more promising. He started in 11 games, pitched 63.2 innings, posting a 1.27 ERA, a .990 WHIP, and an 11.5 K/9 rate.

Both White and Snelling are expected to reach the MLB roster in the 2026 campaign. Both will bring championship experience as they were teammates at the National Champions Triple-A Jacksonville, Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.

OF Kemp Alderman

The Marlins 2025 Minor League Player of the Year found himself ranked at No. 11 on Miami’s top-30 list. With a strong showing during spring training, the Marlins could place Alderman on the Opening Day roster.

After being drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft by Miami, Alderman has played in 241 games in his minor league career. He has a combined slash line of .261/.321/.431 with an OPS of .751.

At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Alderman brings a physical, power-oriented approach at the plate. He has produced some of the hardest-hit balls in the Marlins’ system. He routinely demonstrates the ability to drive the ball to all parts of the park - a major draw for the Miami team.

Also receiving invites are OF Dillon Lewis and OF Brendan Jones. They were added to the Marlins via the January trade with the New York Yankees for Ryan Weathers. This will give the newly-acquired prospects their first chance to market themselves in the Miami system.

Pitching Depth With Real Upside

Out of the 31 total invitees, 15 are pitchers. This is a reflection of the Marlins’ priority on depth and flexibility on the mound. The group to be showcased in spring training include:

Left-handed arms like Justin King, Patrick Monteverde and Dale Stanavich who all offer a little different look with high strikeout potential.

Righties will include Zach Brzykcy, Jesus Tinoco and Tyler Zuber. They all bring some MLB experience and are poised to compete for bullpen roles should the opportunity arise.

Among the list of hurlers, six have previous MLB service time. This should give the Marlins ample opportunity to view their options for the lineup and also expose some of the younger arms to veteran knowledge.

Position Players to Watch

The 16 position players include a mix of organizational prospects and minor-league free-agent signees.

Catchers: Bennett Hostetler, Ryan Ignoffo, Brian Navarreto and Sam Prator will bring depth behind the plate and provide some good competition for challenging the backup role.

Infielders: Jesús Bastidas, Jacob Berry and Dylan Jasso all have budding offensive tools that could provide the Marlins with some versatile options along the way.

Outfielders: Along with previously mentioned Alderman, Lewis and Jones, this group will include Andrew Pintar, Fenwick Trimble and Daniel Johnson.

Historically, at least one or two NRIs will earn a spot on the Opening Day roster due to having a standout camp performance.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report February 11, followed by a full squad workout on February 16. The unofficial start of the Marlins journey to the 2026 campaign is nearly here.

