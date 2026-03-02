Longtime Marlins Announcer Tommy Hutton Announces Retirement From Broadcasting

For several decades, Tommy Hutton served as a fan-favorite Miami Marlins announcer. Before beginning his career in broadcasting, he was a Major League Baseball player, having played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and the former Montreal Expos.

By the end of his 12-year stint in the Major Leagues, he slashed 248/.339/.334 with a .673 OPS and 22 homers through 952 games. Following his retirement, he continued his baseball journey, but in a different realm—broadcasting.

Initially, he started broadcasting for the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays and the Expos, but eventually became most known for his Marlins commentary.

Now approaching 80 years old, the Emmy-winning announcer will be entering his final season in broadcasting after announcing his retirement on Monday.

Hutton’s Shares Heartfelt Statement

Miami Marlins cap | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Having announced thousands of Miami games over the years, this is tough news for Marlins fans who have tuned into games with Hutton's voice on TV. Hutton has become widely associated with the ballclub and is one of the most recognizable voices in Major League Baseball.

Watching him put down the microphone at the end of this year will be a wistful moment for all involved, but particularly for fans who grew up watching Miami and listening to his commentary throughout the games.

"Calling Marlins games and being part of this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Hutton stated, per Marlins Communications. "I'm deeply grateful to the fans, players, coaches and everyone who has supported me all these years. While it's bittersweet to know 2026 will be my final season, I'm looking forward to treasuring every moment in the booth with this great organization."

Tommy Hutton Announces Retirement from Broadcasting Following the Marlins 2026 Season https://t.co/ycl0TWvC8h pic.twitter.com/gSv0h89Ggm — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) March 2, 2026

"Tommy has been the voice of Marlins baseball for an entire generation of fans in South Florida," said Miami Chairman, Principal Owner and Control Person Bruce Sherman, further reported by Marlins Communications. "Across a 61-year professional baseball career, including 12 seasons as a Major League player and more than 40 years in broadcasting, he has represented the game with authenticity, insight and integrity. His impact on the franchise and this community is lasting. We are proud to celebrate his extraordinary career alongside our fans."

The Marlins will kick off their 2026 campaign on March 27 with a matchup against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot Park. This will be Hutton's final Opening Day commentary and will mark the beginning of his final season as a broadcaster.