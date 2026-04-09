Breaking Down Latest Data of Marlins’ ABS Challenge System Usage

The Miami Marlins are in the midst of their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, with one more to go on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Marlins have largely been struggling to stay afloat during this set, leading them to a 6-5 overall record in the NL East Division entering the game.

This has not been a smooth-sailing start to their 2026 campaign, but it's still early—there's still ample time to kick things into high gear.

One of the hurdles that every Major League team is struggling with right now is the newly implemented ABS Challenge System, which has added an exciting element to the game, but it also serves as another obstacle for ballclubs to overcome.

According to the data presented by Baseball Savant, the Marlins have been one of the more active franchises when it comes to the ABS system, but not every challenge has gone in their favor. Let's take a look at how the numbers are looking to date.

Miami's Been Active, But Not Always Successful

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Of the six challenges made by Marlins' batters, they are running at 50%, having won three and lost three. Although this places them further down among the other franchises when looking at the most successful overturns, their fielding challenges are vastly different.

Miami's 22 fielding challenges have resulted in 14 wins, losing only eight. This awards them with a win rate of 64%. Now, this is still quite low compared to a few of their opponents, but especially the Detroit Tigers, who have a fielding win rate of 90%, with nine wins and just one loss.

As for individual players, Owen Caissie has been the most successful on his team after winning his only challenge, automatically handing him a 100% win rate. But catcher Agustín Ramírez stands out the most, having won nine of his 11 challenges, placing him at 82%. He is just shy of edging out Logan O'Hoppe of the Los Angeles Angels, who has won 10 of his 12 challenges and is at 83%.

In the Major Leagues as a whole, there have been 312 attempts by batters to overturn calls, but only 150 have been successful. When looking at the overall fielding data, there is a jump—653 attempts have been made, and 351 have been overturned, giving them a 54% win rate.

The ABS Challenge System has been a tough path to navigate for many teams, but Miami has not been afraid to utilize it.