Why the Miami Marlins Don't Need to Hit Home Runs to Be Successful in 2026

The Miami Marlins have started their 2026 campaign well, winning three of their first four games and sitting in first place in the NL East division. Not too long ago, the Marlins were fighting in the playoffs, so it's not too outlandish to think that could happen again this season.

The approach at the plate so far for Miami remains the same; it has been for the last few seasons, and that's prioritizing contact rather than power. Not to say that the Marlins don't hit home runs, but it is to say that they aren't the home run-type of team compared to others across the league.

And while people love the long ball, winning is more fun, and that's what Miami is trying to do, with a few long balls along the way.

The Marlins Don't Need Power to Succeed -- Here's Why

Miami Marlins designated hitter Owen Caissie (17) reacts from second base after hitting an RBI double. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Not too long ago, the Marlins finished with an 84-78 record and made the playoffs as a wild-card team. Though they were eliminated in two games, it showcased that the franchise has a bright future. While that has taken a step back the last few years, this roster on paper has the feel of being successful.

Looking at the lineup up and down, the Marlins have a premier contact bat in Xavier Edwards, who typically steals bases when he finds himself on first. Stolen bases and small ball are the name of the game for Miami; just look at where they ranked in the MLB last season in small ball categories.

2025 Stats

2025 Team AVG: .250 (11th in MLB)

2025 Team Stolen Bases: 138 (seventh in MLB)

2025 Team Hits: 1,388 (sixth in MLB)

2025 Team Doubles: 272 (sixth in MLB)

2025 Team Home Runs: 154 (27th in MLB)

So far this season, though the sample size is small, the Marlins have done more of the same in their approach.

2026 Stats Thus Far

Team AVG: .270 (fifth in MLB)

Team Stolen Bases: six (T-third in MLB)

Team Hits: 34 (13th in MLB)

Team Doubles: nine (fourth in MLB)

Team Home Runs: three (T-19th in MLB)

Miami Marlins first baseman Connor Norby (1) hits a single against the Colorado Rockies. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The last time the Marlins made the postseason, the franchise ranked fourth in the MLB in team batting average (.259) but felt a few pieces away. The pieces are now in Miami, and with players like Owen Caissie, Otto Lopez, Liam Hicks, Kyle Stowers and Jakob Marsee, the hit parade should help more than hinder.

It's not like the Marlins won't hit home runs; just look at what Caissie did to send the Marlins fans into a frenzy, hitting a walk-off homer against the Colorado Rockies.

But if the team has several players who reach double-digit home run totals, remain in the Top 10 in team batting average, and use their wheels on the base paths, an "average" team might be the best kept secret in Major League Baseball.