MLB Writer Hints at Marlins Having Different Offseason Outlook Than Past Seasons

After a surprising 2025 season that saw the Miami Marlins win more games than most expected, there is a different feel around the organization as a key offseason in terms of moves gets underway.

The Marlins hired Gabe Kapler as the team's general manager to work with the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix. The front office has some decisions to make with pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. Do they trade them or hold onto them? The latter seems like the most likely scenario, but you never know.

At the General Managers' meetings this past week in Las Vegas, Bendix didn't sound like someone ready to ship off key pieces of Miami's roster. Jorge Castillo of ESPN hinted that the Marlins will spend more money this offseason compared to previous seasons.

ESPN Reporter Hints at Marlins Spending More Money This Offseason

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Trading away Alcantara or Carbrera would not be sending a good message to the team or the fans if the Marlins want to be competitive. According to Castillo, it appears Miami is ready to make some moves to be better in 2026.

"The Marlins exceeded external expectations with a 79-win season in 2025, and are poised to spend more money than in recent years,'' wrote Castillo.

"Peter Bendix, president of baseball operations, signed only three players to major league deals in his first two offseasons at the helm and has only one player -- Sandy Alcantara -- projected to make more than a few million dollars. As with nearly every team on this list, adding pitching, both in the rotation and bullpen, is a priority. Adding a corner infielder is another potential target."

Miami had some players break out in 2025, including outfielder Kyle Stowers, who was a finalist for a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award. He cemented his place for the future, but if the Marlins are going to improve on their 79-83 record in 2025, they will need to make some moves, whether it's through trades or swinging somewhere big, for them in free agency.

"I was really happy with the progress of our major league team, really happy with the progress of our whole organization," Bendix said. "We want to build on that. We think we can put together a really exciting team for 2026. We think we're still building towards our goal of being sustainably competitive year after year."

They were certainly competitive in 2025 and have the pieces to improve on their record in Year 2 under manager Clayton McCullough. It's just a matter of how much they want to spend this offseason to continue rising in the National League East standings.

More Marlins On SI