Former Marlins Top Prospect Could Make Major League Impact in 2026

The Miami Marlins have an exciting young core developing at the Major League level. Bats like Kyle Stowers, Agustín Ramirez, Jakob Marsee, and Xavier Edwards were all bright spots in the lineup at one time or another in 2025.

On the mound, arms like Eury Perez, Max Meyer, and Edward Cabrera have come into their own, not to mention Sandy Alcantara at the front of that rotation. There's no shortage of young talent, and there's still more prospects in the farm system due to come up and make an impact.

One of those prospects is a former top ranked bat in the Marlins system. Jacob Berry, ranked Miami's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline back in 2024, is coming off of a career season in Triple-A.

The Arizona product is coming off of a national championship winning season with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The switch-hitter played the hero to seal the championship, hitting a walk-off home run against the Las Vegas Aviators on their home field.

About Jacob Berry

That moment was the highlight of what was statistically Berry's best season in the minor leagues. In 123 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Berry slashed .261/.348/.394 for a .742 OPS. The 24-year-old hit eight home runs, drove in 54 RBI, and stole 27 bases.

Berry recorded 28 doubles in 2025, a career high for a single season. He limited the strikeouts better than he had in any season prior. Among all the seasons Berry's played 100 or more games, he struck out a career low 87 times in 2025.

The bat has been steadily improving and after proving to live up to big moments, the Marlins may look to turn to Berry for help at the highest level. While the bat could possibly impact the lineup, it'll be difficult to fit him into the everyday batting order.

When looking at FanGraphs projected starting lineup for Miami in 2026, Connor Norby slides in as the third baseman, while the outfield is completley blocked with Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee, and Griffin Conine.

Injuries have occurred in the past with guys like Norby and Conine and if that bug strikes anywhere, Berry could be a prospect to utilize to bridge the gap until the starters come back. While the depth with outfielders is plentiful in Miami, if Berry can continue to excel, it'll be hard to keep him down.

He's shown to be a bat that limits strikeouts at an efficient rate, while managing to make consistent contact within the strike zone. While he may be going overlooked now, 2026 could be another career year to watch for the former sixth overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

