Why the Marlins Will Be Fun To Watch in 2026

Following an encouraging 79-win 2025 season, the jury is still out on whether the Miami Marlins can continue that forward momentum into 2026.

Although the team has developed a nice pool of impressive young talent, an unproven rotation that has now lost Edward Cabrera and David Weathers, coupled with the competitive nature of the NL East, could make the next step forward a challenging one.

But even if the Marlins aren't necessarily chasing a playoff spot once August and September roll around, they promise to bring a pretty entertaining brand of baseball to the table. In fact, MLB.com has identified Miami as one of the sneaky-fun teams to watch this season.

Why the Marlins Will Be Fun To Watch

Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby celebrates with teammates in the dugout after a home run. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Marlins may not have the offensive talent of the New York Mets or the starting pitching of the Philadelphia Phillies. What they do have, however, is the energy and potential that comes with a roster rich on promising prospects.

In Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee and Owen Caissie, the organization boasts a trio of young outfielders rife with power and speed. Stowers is the veteran of the group, having just turned 28, and is coming off of a 25-homer season.

Marsee, a 24-year-old speedster who had 14 steals last season, has been an on-base machine, earning a .363 OBP during his rookie campaign in 2025 and a .615 OBP this spring.

Caissie, meanwhile, could bring a combination of both power and speed. The 23-year-old who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Cabrera trade demonstrated his power potential by homering for Team Canada against Colombia in what was his first at-bat of the World Baseball Classic.

Outside of the outfield, third baseman Connor Norby is a hard-working grinder, while second baseman Xavier Edwards is an elite defender and dynamic threat on the base paths. New first baseman Christopher Morel is just a few years removed from a 26-homer campaign in 2023 with the Cubs and could bring some extra juice to the middle of the lineup.

On the pitching front, every Sandy Alcantara start will be a must-watch this season as Marlins fans see whether he can rediscover his Cy Young form. Behind him, Eury Pérez and Max Meyer could announce their presence as bona fide frontline starters. New closer Pete Fairbanks, known for his intensity on the mound and sense of humor off of it, brings a fresh dose of character alongside ninth inning dominance.

Another key factor in the excitement surrounding Miami is the impending arrival of high-level prospects. The 2026 campaign is expected to see the big league debuts of notable Marlins farmhands like shortstop Aiva Arquette and catcher Joe Mack. If injuries or under-performance plague the rotation, high-ceiling lefties Thomas White and Robby Snelling may get opportunities of their own.

Given the presence of both MLB-ready prospects and versatile, multi-faceted position players, it should also be fun to watch the evolution of Miami's roster and everyday lineup over the course of the season.

We don't yet know how much these young Marlins are going to win, but it promises to be fun finding out.