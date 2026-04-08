How to Watch Eury Pérez, Marlins Host Reds: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After winning six of their first nine games, things are beginning to head in the wrong direction for the Miami Marlins through the first two games of their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Marlins avoided a three-game sweep against the New York Yankees on Sunday, but have dropped the first two games of their four-game series with the Reds at home.

The biggest gut-wrenching loss early in the season for Miami happened on Tuesday night. Sandy Alcantara was two outs away from a complete-game shutout when he was pulled by Clayton McCullough. The bullpen gave up the lead in the ninth before Cincinnati scored four times in the top of the 10th inning for a 6-3 victory.

The good thing about baseball is that you get to right out the next day and look for redemption, and the Marlins will look for that Wednesday night.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries, and other notes.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot park, Miami

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: 560AM WQAM, WAQI 710

Pitching Matchup

Eury Perez | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Miami: RHP Eury Pérez (0-1, 5.73) vs. Cincinnati: RHP Brady Singer (0-0, 5.00)

After Miami president of baseball operations Peter Bendix traded pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers this past offseason, which opened the opportunity for Eury Pérez to slide into the No. 2 slot behind Alcantara. This is Pérez's opportunity to show that Bendix made the right move and trusts the young right-hander.

In two starts this season, the 22-year-old Pérez has 12 strikeouts in 11 innings with a 5.73 ERA. He is coming off a rough outing in New York last Friday, when he allowed four earned runs on just two hits with six walks and four strikeouts in just four innings. Through his two starts, Pérez has allowed seven earned runs and seven hits against the Chicago White Sox and Yankees.

Miami will face right-hander Brady Singer, who has had his own struggles to begin the season in his first two starts against the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers. In nine innings, he allowed 11 hits and five earned runs.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List:

1B Christopher Morel (left oblique strain)

OF Kyle Stowers (Grade 1 right hamstring strain)

OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain)

INF Maximo Acosta (Grade 1 left oblique strain)

60-Day Injured List:

RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, had surgery, out for season)

RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery, out for season).