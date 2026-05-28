Marlins Holding Their Breath Awaiting Word on Severity of Eury Pérez Injury

Through four innings on Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre against the Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins young right-hander Eury Pérez was dealing. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Marlins held a 1-0 lead and were looking to win the series behind Pérez.

As has been the case this season for Miami and manager Clayton McCullough, anything that could go wrong injury-wise has. You can add Pérez to the list of growing concerns for the Marlins in 2026.

Marlins Pitcher Eury Pérez Exits Start Against Blue Jays With Injury

Eury Perez | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Through four innings against Toronto, Pérez was dealing. He had registered a season-high nine strikeouts and three hits. He did hit Kazuma Okamoto with a pitch that didn't sit well with Blue Jays manager John Schneider. However, shortly after that, his day was over.

After he left the mound, the Marlins broadcast caught Pérez in the dugout stretching and then in some discomfort, which turned into pain. McCullough had to pull his right-hander, who needed to be helped to the locker room by Sandy Alcantara. He was replaced by Michael Petersen and over the next four innings, four relief pitchers combined to allow just two hits, but two runs in what turned into a 2-1 loss.

After the game, all the attention turned to Pérez and his health.

“I was just having a conversation with our pitching coach and suddenly I felt tightness right there in my leg and I couldn’t get up,” Pérez said via interpreter Luis Dorante Jr.

“I would say on a scale from 1-10, I would give a 10. It was very painful. I knew I was not going to be able to go out there, and that was the same thought from our coaches, and we decided to go inside and just take a look at it.”

According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Pérez will undergo imaging on his right hamstring on Thursday to see the extent of the injury and what the course of action will be. Whatever it ends up being, the Marlins can't afford to lose Pérez for a long amount of time.

Miami has an off day on Thursday that they are spending in New York ahead of a three-game series against the Mets beginning on Friday night. McCullough was able to go deep into his bullpen following Pérez's injury with an off day. Now all eyes will be on what the results are and the course of action that needs to be taken.