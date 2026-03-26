Marlins Ace Sandy Alcantara Begins Season on Cusp of Multiple Franchise Records

The new-look Miami Marlins will begin the 2026 season on Friday night at home against the Colorado Rockies. After coming up four games short of the final National League wild card spot last season, the Marlins are looking to take the next step and get into the postseason this fall.

If they are going to do it, they are going to need their ace, Sandy Alcantara, to have a big season. He will get the ball on Friday night at home against the Rockies, which isn't surprising. There is going to be more weight on the shoulders of Alcantara this season after the rotation lost Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers to trades in January.

When Alcantara takes the ball against Colorado, he'll do so, knocking on the door of some franchise records.

Sandy Alcantara Begins 2026 Season on the Cusp of Franchise History

Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio, he posted on X that Alcantara begins the 2026 campaign just shy of three franchise records that should be eclipsed this season if he stays healthy and in South Florida.

Alcantara is 81 strikeouts, 29 starts and 159 innings away from being the all-time franchise leader in all three categories.

Alcantara missed the entire 2024 season after he underwent elbow surgery. There were questions as to how he would come back in 2025 after missing the entire season before.

He proved as the season went along that he was healthy with a strong second half of the season. He finished last season with 31 starts, going 11-12 with a 5.36 ERA in 174.2 innings. He struck out 142 and walked just 57.

According to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald (subscription required), Alcantara is excited to be back with the Marlins and he said he's healthy and ready to go.

“I’m super excited to be back this year,” Alcantara said, “stronger and healthier and more competitive.”

Miami enters the season with questions surrounding the starting rotation. After months of rumors, the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, traded Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and Weathers to the New York Yankees. The returns could end up paying off this summer, with some of them expected to make an impact, mainly outfielder Owen Caissie.

If Alcantara can stay healthy and remain with the Marlins past the trade deadline in August, then he should have no problem reaching those franchise records. If he does, then Miami could be in the mix for a postseason berth in the fall.