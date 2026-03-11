Marlins Starting Pitcher Depth Takes a Hit With Latest Injury News

When Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix decided to trade two starting pitchers in January, he did so knowing that he had some depth in his organization. However, that depth is taking a hit with some tough news surrounding one starter.

On Wednesday, it was announced that right-hander Adam Mazur is going to undergo surgery and he will miss the entire 2026 season. In a spring training start on March 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, Mazur felt some right elbow discomfort, which is never a good sign. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, details were not released about the type of procedure that Mazur is undergoing.

Marlins Starting Pitching Depth Takes a Hit Before 2026 Season Begins

Adam Mazur | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Mazur was not predicted to make the rotation out of spring training, but he was certainly going to be an option this season if second-year manager Clayton McCullough was going to need it. He split last year with Triple-A Jacksonville and Miami.

"When we got the news that he was visiting the doctor yesterday, and got the news that that was the course of action, just reached out to him," said McCullough. "He's bummed, as anybody would be, but he's in terrific hands, and we've got a great group here that's going to get him back stronger than ever. ''

The Marlins depth certainly took a hit with Mazur's injury. Bendix traded Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees in January for a haul of prospects, which included outfielder Owen Caissie from the Cubs. That leaves McCullough with a projected rotation of Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, Max Meyer, Braxton Garrett and Chris Paddack as its potential starting rotation on Opening Day in a couple of weeks against the Colorado Rockies at home.

Paddack was signed to add depth to the rotation as a veteran, but there are still Sandy Alcantara trade rumors that are never going to go away and likely only pick up even more the closer to the trade deadline we get. It remains to be seen if Bendix moves his ace right-hander or holds onto him. A lot will depend on where Miami is in the standings come the deadline in early August.

Mazur's setback could open the door for Janson Junk, who is looking to crack the rotation or move up the depth chart. Regardless, losing Mazur is a hit to Miami's depth that could create issues as the regular season gets deeper into the summer.