Marlins Avoid Arbitration With Trusted 2025 Bullpen Arm

January 8th is the deadline for teams to come to a deal with their players to avoid arbitration. Avoiding arbitration is important for the relationship between the player and the team. All around the league, teams are rushing to avoid arbitration hearings; the Marlins are no different.

There are a few players the Marlins will hope to avoid arbitration hearings with. The most recent player Miami has come to an agreement with is Anthony Bender.

Per Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida, the Marlins and Anthony Bender have avoided Arbitration with a $2.81 million contract for the 2026 season.

Marlins and RP Anthony Bender avoid arbitration agree to $2.81 million dollar contract for 2026 per source. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 8, 2026

Anthony Bender's Bullpen Impact

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Marlins have been trying to make moves all offseason regarding their pitching staff. In terms of the bullpen, Miami was able to sign Pete Fairbanks to be their closer. Additionally, they just traded away one of their better starters in Edward Cabrera.

With those moves, the Marlins are going to rely on their returners, Bender being one of them.

Last season, Bender had the best year of his career. He made 51 appearances, threw 50.0 innings, allowed just 30 hits, struck out 42 batters and finished with a career-low 2.16 ERA. The right-hander also finished 12 games, while collecting four saves.

Bender finished 2025 with the best ERA on the Marlins. Along with that, he had the fifth-most games pitched, he had the lowest WHIP among bullpen pitchers and the lowest H/9. He is clearly one of the more important bullpen arms in Miami, so it is important to keep him happy by avoiding arbitration.

Marlins Season Ahead

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Bringing Bender back without arbitration is a step in the right direction. But if the Marlins want to make another leap, they have to make some more moves.

After the trade of Cabrera, the Marlins are down one key starter. Peter Bendix, the president of baseball operations, would be smart to add another starter. There are plenty available in free agency, but the Marlins are most likely not willing to pay that price.

In terms of the bullpen, Bender will be joined by Fairbanks, Tyler Phillips, Calvin Faucher and Luke Bachar. But the injury to Ronny Henriquez, who will miss the entire 2026 season, is a big setback.

Looking ahead, Miami would be smart to add another key reliever to replace Henriquez. Fairbanks was signed in December, but another arm would help the Marlins make the jump they are hoping to.

