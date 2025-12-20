Brian Navarreto Boomerangs Back to Marlins for Potential Shot at New Position

Brian Navarreto is back with the Miami Marlins, and now the back-up catcher is listed as a first baseman.

Navarreto and the Marlins agreed to a minor-league deal earlier this week, per his MLB.com page. Curiously, the 30-year-old, who has been a catcher in all 10 of his Major League games, is now listed as a first baseman. This signing happened around the same time that the Marlins’ signing of Christopher Morel, who is expected to take a shot at starting at first base, signed a one-year, $2 million deal for 2026.

The change of designation to his bio may be a sign that the Marlins are going to let him compete for a job at first base during spring training, assuming his minor league deal comes with an invitation to Major League spring training. It will be a tall order, as he’s only played 27 minor-league games at first base. But it’s another shot at a Major League job.

About Brian Navaretto

It was a crazy offseason for Navarreto. The Marlins outrighted him Triple-A Jacksonville on Nov. 5 and the next day he elected free agency. He tested the market while playing for Cangrejeros de Santurce in the LBPRC in Puerto Rico, where he was named an All-Star.

That came after he played eight games behind the plate for the Marlins in 2025, as he slashed .286/.267/.643 with one home run and five RBI. He played two other MLB games with the Marlins in 2020, as he batted .400 in five at-bats. With 10 MLB games and 19 at-bats, he has a .316/.300/.579 career slash.

He’s been a professional since he was the Minnesota Twins’ sixth-round pick in the 2013 MLB draft out of Arlington Country Day School in Jacksonville, Fla. His winding route to the Majors with the Marlins took him through the Twins, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers organizations. He was with the Brewers from 2022-2024 between MLB appearances with Miami.

Incredibly, his minor league slash is far below his MLB slash — .220/.275/.330 — with 51 home runs and 292 RBI in 2,514 at-bats. His path to an MLB job at catcher is blocked by what the Marlins have behind the plate in Agustín Ramírez, Liam Hicks and Joe Mack, the last of which is one of their top prospects. He isn’t getting playing time there unless the position group becomes a disaster.

First base might be a potential pathway to playing time, even on a minor league deal. Morel has never played the position but has the requisite offense. Eric Wagaman is back, as is Graham Pauley. Hicks can also play the position. But there is an opening there for him, if he can show he can play the position and can bring the bat he’s brought in a small sample size with the Marlins.

