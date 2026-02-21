Marlins Release First Lineup for Spring Training Opener Against Mets

The long wait is over for Miami Marlins fans as they kick off their spring training schedule with a trip to Port St. Lucie to play the New York Mets.

This is the first game action for second-year manager Clayton McCullough and his team since last September, when they closed out the 2025 season with a win over the Nets, to officially eliminate their division foe from the National League playoff picture. The Marlins finished just four games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final National League wild card spot and just three games behind New York in the National League East Division standings.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

Robby Snelling | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

At Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

TV/Radio: MLB.TV, Radio: Mambi 710AM

Record: NY Mets 1-0, Marlins 0-0

Marlins Starting Pitcher

Robby Snelling: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Snelling gets the start in the Grapefruit League opener and according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he will pitch one inning against the Mets. He was the Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year a year ago. He is a non-roster invitee to camp for Miami and the 39th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Last summer, Snelling made 25 starts between Double-A and Triple-A and finished with a 2.51 ERA and 166 strikeouts.

Marlins Batting Order

Griffin Conine | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

CF Jakob Marsee

C Agustín Ramírez

1B Christopher Morel

RF Griffin Conine

3B Connor Norby

LF Heriberto Hernández

2B Javier Sanoja

SS Maximo Acosta

DH Ryan Ignoffo

P Robby Snelling

Marlins Begin Process of Answering Spring Training Questions

Christopher Morel | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Given the offseason the Marlins had, Saturday's game begins to help answer some of the questions facing Miami before Opening Day. Snelling is not projected to make the roster for Opening Day against the Colorado Rockies at home, but stranger things have happened in the past. Again, he'll get one inning against New York, which isn't surprising in the least bit this time of year.

As far as the rest of the lineup goes, according to De Nicola, Morel will get around five innings at first base and Conine will get a look in right field. Morel was signed as a free agent over the winter by the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Marlins planned to use him at first base, hoping to provide some power at that position. Last year, in 105 games for the Rays, Morel had 11 home runs, but in 2024, between the Chicago Cubs and Rays, he hit 21, a number Miami would welcome this season.