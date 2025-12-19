Marlins Infielder Has All the Tools To Breakout in 2026 Season

Not all utility players remain as utility players. Some can turn into all-stars. The Miami Marlins infielder Otto Lopez has a great chance to break out in 2026.

Lopez’s career has been chiefly as a super-utility player, as the team loves his versatility on defense. The 2025 season was the start of what Lopez can be if he demonstrates more consistency.

Is the Best Yet to Come for Lopez in 2026?

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) steals second base against Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In baseball, we have seen many great examples of a player starting as a utility guy and then blossoming into a very quality everyday player. Some of the best examples are Ben Zobrist, Daniel Murphy, Jose Caballero, and Detroit Tigers’ Zach McKinstry.

It’s possible to achieve individual success if the player continues to develop a high baseball IQ. Lopez is an elite defensive infielder; he can play shortstop, second base, and third base positions.

The 26-year-old became an everyday player for the Marlins. Lopez played in 143 games in the 2025 season, the most in his career. Also, he had career highs in hits (134), home runs (15), and RBIs (77).

Lopez batted .246 with a .672 OPS. He can be a serious threat to teams if he can stay consistent and become an elite offensive hitter, as he is on defense. The Marlins need him to be an effective two-way player.

Maximizing every playing opportunity is something that Lopez is very aware of. He’s entering his fifth MLB season and knows that nothing is guaranteed.

Lopez has been through the low moments of his big league career. He was designated for assignment when he was with the San Francisco Giants' minor league affiliate.

When Lopez arrived in Miami, he looked like a player who was starting to get comfortable in his role. Now, he is a player who feels free and has found his groove. Every player will discover that one team that could change the trajectory of their career, and for Lopez, it could be the Marlins. He loves playing for the franchise, and we can’t underestimate what he can do when the 2026 season begins.

After the Marlins traded Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres, people wonder what Lopez can bring to the table as the second baseman. He may not be at the level of Arraez, but Lopez wants to write his own story and help the Marlins win by doing the little, simple things, but do it on a nightly basis. The great news is that Lopez is under team control through 2029.

