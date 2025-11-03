Marlins Make Major Front Office Move with Promotion of New General Manager
The Miami Marlins have announced some major decisions on Monday as to who is going to be in charge of the front office moving forward.
According to a release directly from the organization, former assistant general manager Gabe Kapler has been promoted to the general manager role.
Additionally, former scouting director Frankie Piliere has been name the vice president of amateur forecasting and Vinesh Kanthan -- previously known as the director of baseball operations -- will now serve as senior director of baseball operations.
The move makes Kapler the second most powerful decision maker in the organization's front office behind president of baseball operations Peter Bendix ahead of a critical offseason for the team.
"These three leaders have each made a meaningful impact since joining our team, exemplifying the values that define our culture: driving innovation across every area of the team, leading with a forward-thinking mindset and elevating those around them as great teammates," Bendix said in a statement via MLB.com. "Their advancement is a testament to the caliber of talent and person within our organization and our continued commitment to building a culture of collaboration and excellence."
Kapler had been an assistant general manager with the team since the winter prior to the 2024 season, and his becoming the general manager makes him the sixth person in franchise history to hold that title.
Kapler Has Had Fascinating Career Path to Marlins GM
After spending 12 years in the Major Leagues as a player, Kapler eventually joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in a player development role back in 2014. In 2018, he was hired as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies and was fired after two seasons.
Eventually hired by the San Francisco Giants, Kapler was fired after the 2023 season and made the transition into the assistant GM role with Miami. While his impact on what has been a Marlins resurgence under Bendix cannot be publicly known, clearly the organization thinks highly enough of him to provide him with the title and likely raise.
"It is an exciting time to be part of the Marlins’ organization, and I am ready to continue the great work we are doing here, alongside Peter and our entire baseball operations staff," Kapler said. "The growth and momentum we’ve built are a direct reflection of a clear vision, a strong culture and an incredible team working together toward a shared goal. I’m proud to help continue that progress and contribute to what’s ahead."