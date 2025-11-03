Way-Too-Early Playoff Predictions for 2026 Are Not Kind to Marlins
The Miami Marlins didn't make the playoffs this past season, but it's hard not to be excited about the future of the team based on the approach of the entire organization.
After the operation felt directionless over the years, there was a clear plan in place for 2025 that involved playing their young players and up-and-coming prospects. It largely worked, too. Not only was there real excitement amongst the fanbase, but the Marlins were a tough divisional foe and were in the running for a Wild Card spot before they ran out of steam late in the year.
That performance, combined with multiple breakouts from young guys across the roster, has everyone interested in seeing how Miami approaches things this winter with a potential to upgrade the team on the table.
Early 2026 Playoff Projections Have Marlins Finishing Under .500
Without knowing what the Marlins are going to do -- although reports indicate they are ready to spend with specific targets in mind -- it's hard to think they are going to do much in a loaded NL East division where three teams have more talent and higher payrolls than them.
However, that doesn't make this way-too-early playoff prediction by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report sting any less, as he has Miami finishing with a 75-87 record that puts them fourth in the division. Considering the Marlins were 79-83 in 2025, that would be a disappointing turn of events.
Again, no one is quite expecting them to make noise in the NL East or National League as a whole. But with more experience under the belts of their talented young players alongside potential roster upgrades that were added through free agency, fans would likely want to see at least a .500 season.
The prediction of Miller could change as things get closer to the start of the 2026 campaign. After all, there's a chance the Marlins look a bit worse on paper if they decide to trade either Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera.
However, it seems like the decision makers are interested in seeing how things look early on next year before starting to offload assets, so if Miami is able to land some notable upgrades in key areas of weakness, then they might be looked at more favorably.
At the end of the day, though, preseason predictions don't matter a whole lot. While the Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to win the World Series coming into 2025, the team they barely beat was projected to finish fourth, and even last, by a lot of analysts out there.
The Marlins probably won't pull a Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, but they could surprise some people if their building blocks take another step forward and they actually do spend money like expected.