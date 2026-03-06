Marlins MLB Hopefuls Fill Franchise’s Spring Breakout Game Roster Pool

The Miami Marlins have several potential MLB contributors in their roster pool for the spring breakout game later this month.

MLB announced the player pools for all 30 teams and Miami’s pool is filled with Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline. For Miami, 25 of the franchise’s Top 30 prospects are part of the pool, though not all of them will play in the game.

Miami Marlins prospects will face Houston Astros prospects on March 19 at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. eastern.

Starting next year, the Spring Breakout is moving to a single-elimination tournament that will crown a Grapefruit League and a Cactus League champion. Those tournaments are expected to take four days during spring training, with the 2027 event set for March 19-22.

Miami Marlins in Spring Breakout

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Foremost among the prospects is outfielder Owen Caisse, who is playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic and was acquired by the Marlins in a trade in January with the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Edward Cabrera.

Caissie’s minor league numbers were terrific. In 505 games he slashed .280/.384/.487 with 81 home runs and 301 RBI. He has a career OPS of .871. Before his MLB call-up with the Cubs in August, he slashed .286/.386/.551 with a .937 OPS with 22 home runs and 55 RBI.

Left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling is also part of the player pool. The No. 2 prospect in the organization is in Major League camp and competing for one of the final roster spots. He has pitched in three spring training games and has given up six hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings. He has struck out eight and walked three.

Another left-hander, Thomas White, is on the roster but is unlikely to pitch after he suffered an oblique strain and was re-assigned to minor league camp. Last season was a breakthrough for him as he went 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 21 games, all starts. He allowed just 25 runs (23 earned) in 89.2 innings. He struck out 145 and walked 51 and allowed batters to hit a career-best .174 against him.

Catcher Joe Mack, who is competing for an opening day job, is also in the pool. He slashed .257/.338/.475 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI in the minor leagues. The absences of Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks for the WBC is creating more playing time for him.