New Marlins Top 30 Prospect List Highlights Rising Stars

It's that time of year when MLB Pipeline releases its top 30 prospects for each team, and the Miami Marlins are flush with talent. With 14 outfielders and nine pitchers making the cut, the Marlins brass has a clear roster-building game plan.

Let's dissect the list, and see how Miami's top prospects stack up against each other.

Ranking at the Top

Miami Marlins pitcher Thomas White | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

1. Thomas White, LHP

2. Robby Snelling, LHP

3. Owen Caissie, OF

4. Aiva Arquette, SS

5. Joe Mack, C

The first five prospects are all in MLB.com's top 100 list, with Thomas White leading the way. White is Miami's prized possession after he skyrocketed through the minor leagues last season. He posted a 2.31 ERA over 21 starts from High-A Beloit to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Other prospects of note are Snelling, Caissie, and Mack, who are all projected by MLB.com to make their big league debuts in 2026.

Ranked 6 Through 10

Miami Marlins infielder Starlyn Caba | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

6. Kevin Defrank, RHP

7. Starlyn Caba, SS/2B

8. Cam Cannarella, OF

9. Kemp Alderman, OF

10. Karson Milbrandt, RHP

Only Kemp Alderman from this portion of the list is projected to make his big league debut this season. Alderman crushed Triple-A pitching last season after being promoted on the last day of August. He recorded a 1.012 OPS with seven homers over 20 games at Triple-A.

Another notable player from this section is former Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella. Miami selected him 43rd overall in the 2025 MLB draft and he posted a .284/.337./375 slash line over 22-games post at High-A post draft.

Marlins Ranked 11 Through 15

Miami Marlins outfielder Dillon Lewis | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

11. Dillon Lewis, OF

12. Andrew Salas, OF/SS/2B

13. Brandon Compton, OF

14. Santiago Solarte, SS

15. Noble Meyer, RHP

This portion of the list is littered with high-upside young guys who are looking to make big leaps forward in 2026. Andrew Salas signed the largest bonus for any player coming out of Venezuela in 2025 and was put to work immediately. The 17-year-old struggled for over a month and a half at Single-A Jupiter but will get his first full professional season in 2026.

Noble Meyer hasn't put together a full, exciting professional season since he was drafted 10th overall in the 2023 MLB draft. The 6'5'' right-hander has struggled with command and seen velocity dips through his first three minor league seasons. His ceiling is still high, especially at 21 years old, but Meyer has some work to do to get back on track.

Prospects Ranked 16 Through 20

Cristian Hernandez | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

16. Cristian Hernandez, SS/2B

17. Luis Cova, OF

18. Max Williams, OF

19. Brendan Jones, OF

20. Fenwick Trimble, OF

This is where a bulk of the outfield talent is, but unfortunately, they're years away from big league production. Brendan Jones is one of the most electric players on this list with his speed and on-base abilities. He stole 51 bags last season and recorded a .359 OBP across High-A and Double-A.

He was traded to the Marlins from the New York Yankees in mid-January along with three other players for LHP Ryan Weathers. MLB.com projects him to make his MLB debut in 2027.

Marlins Listed at 21 Through 25

21. Luis Arana, SS/3B

22. Jose Castro, OF

23. Esmil Valencia, OF

24. Ronny Munoz, SS

25. Nate Payne, LHP

Another electric prospect in this list is Esmil Valencia, who stole 64 bases in 2025. Valencia hit .327/.367/.510 over the last month and a half of the season after the Marlins added him at the trade deadline.

Nate Payne is yet another elite south paw that Miami has stashed in the farm system. After being drafted in the 18th round of the 2024 MLB draft, Payne posted a 3.20 ERA across 17 starts in his first professional season out of high school. The lefty showcased a high strikeout-rate and allowed just .176 BAA.

Finishing Out Top 30

26. Dillon Head, OF

27. PJ Morlando, OF

28. Aiden May, RHP

29. Grant Shepardson, RHP

30. Yohanfer Santana, RHP

The back end of the Marlins' top 30 prospects list is littered with pitching talent. Aiden May was the 70th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft and posted a 2.63 ERA across 10 games in his first minor league season. Unfortunately, injury limited his 2025 season to just 27.1 innings, but he's a young arm Miami is lucky to have this deep in the rankings.