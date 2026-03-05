Which Marlins Prospects Actually Matter for 2026 Season

An impressive 17-win improvement by the Miami Marlins in 2025 wasn't enough to shift the organization's focus away from the future. With an eye on controlling costs and amassing more young talent, the club dealt away Edward Cabrera and David Weathers while further stocking their prospect cupboard.

That offseason plan may lead to less wins this season (Baseball Prospectus' PECOTA projections have the Marlins at 74.5 wins), but it brings the Marlins one step closer to what is a rosy future. In fact, some of the young group that they have assembled and developed should make their mark at the big league level this season.

Here are the prospects who could impact Miami's 2026 season:

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Despite boasting all of 12 games of experience at the big league level, Owen Caissie was arguably the Marlins' biggest offensive offseason addition. That speaks to the expectations facing the 23-year-old - both in the future but also more immediately.

Caissie has starred at Triple-A Iowa as part of the Chicago Cubs' organization over the past two years, showcasing some five-tool potential while also demonstrating defensive versatility across all three outfield positions. After some Spring Training struggles (one hit, two walks and six strikeouts in 11 at-bats), he now gets the chance to play in meaningful games while representing Canada at the World Baseball Classic.

Between playing for his home country and holding the inside track on the starting job in right field for Miami, Caissie will have plenty of opportunities to show that he has arrived this season.

Robby Snelling

Miami Marlins pitcher Robby Snelling | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Top Marlins prospect Thomas White is expected to make his way to the big club in 2026, but an oblique injury this spring removed whatever small chance he might have had in making the Opening Day roster. Therefore, it's the team's No. 2 prospect, fellow left-hander Robby Snelling, who bears watching early on.

Snelling turned heads during his first spring start, fearlessly attacking an impressive trio of New York Mets' hitters. The 22-year-old retired Marcus Semien, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette for a perfect inning. Even though his second start didn't go nearly as well (four earned runs, five hits and two walks over 1.1 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies), it still made for a strong first impression.

With spots to fill in the starting rotation amidst the departures of Cabrera and Weathers, the door seems to be open for Snelling to be in the mix coming out of camp.

Joe Mack

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Miami has three viable options at the catcher position for 2026, but no sure thing. Agustín Ramírez bounced between the backstop and DH during what was a 136-game rookie season for the Dominican 24-year-old, producing 21 home runs but struggling to get on base consistently (.286 OBP). Fellow 2025 rookie Liam Hicks showed his value by catching and manning first base, but also struggled to adapt to big league pitching.

Now, top prospect Joe Mack is set to bring more competition behind the plate. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick of the Marlins in 2021, steadily rising through the system before a solid showing at Triple-A Jacksonville last season. He's already made a name for himself in camp with a grand slam against Philadelphia, a stark contrast to the 0-for-14 Ramírez.

If Mack isn't part of the Opening Day roster, he should see an early opportunity in the event of an injury of under-performance.

With barely any money committed in player salaries past this season, Miami could be poised for more roster churn in the coming year. Not only does that type of potential turnover create opportunities and spirited competition, but it places the onus on some of these up-and-coming prospects to make an impact upon arrival.