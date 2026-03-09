What Marlins GM Gabe Kapler Is Telling Us — Without Saying It

The Miami Marlins have not stood in front of the microphones and announced a clear plan this winter. They haven’t said they are in a rebuild, nor have they mentioned a shift in philosophy.

Step back for a minute and analyze how the roster is being constructed, from the offseason moves to the expectations of young players, and you will find that general manager Gabe Kapler is already telling us everything we need to know.

The Marlins appear to be building around pitching, athleticism, and controllable young talent, along with their continued reliance on data-driven results.

Pitching Still Drives the Organization

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The consistent message coming from the organization surrounding roster construction is that pitching is the foundation.

Sandy Alcantara is still the centerpiece of the rotation. He had Tommy John surgery late in 2023 which kept him sidelined for the entire 2024 season. In 2025, the right-hander made 31 starts while recording a record of 11-12. He amassed 142 strikeouts across 174.2 innings, posting a 5.36 ERA.

While his 2025 season didn’t match his Cy Young peak of 2022, the campaign was a building block in his comeback. Alcantara appears healthy in 2026 and will resume his role at the top of the rotation.

In the offseason, Miami focused on acquiring controllable talent and adding affordable pitching depth. The club traded away right-hander Edward Cabrera and brought in Owen Caissie. They also made the move to trade away Ryan Weathers to the Yankees for a slew of prospects.

Adding veteran arms like Pete Fairbanks and Chris Paddack should help stabilize the pitching staff, at least for the year. In keeping with their low-budget approach, the Marlins didn’t overspend on anyone.

Youth Is Not Just a Trend — It Is the Plan

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The roster is proving to lean heavily on emerging players. Young contributors are lining up to be in the projected lineup.

CF Jakob Marsee, age 24

2B Xavier Edwards, age 26

LF Kyle Stowers, age 28

C Agustin Ramirez, age 24

DH Griffin Conine, age 28

SS Otto Lopez, age 27

1B Christopher Morel, age 26

3B Connor Norby, age 25

RF Owen Cassie, age 23

Rather than filling every position with an established veteran, the Marlins are comfortable giving young players the chance to display their talents and earn the position. Clearly, long-term growth is being prioritized over quick fixes.

Speed and Athleticism Are Being Prioritized

Miami Marlins left fielder Esteury Ruiz | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Kapler has built a roster around speed. Edwards and Marsee being at the top illustrate that philosophy perfectly.

Edwards slashed .283/.343/.353 in 2025 while stealing 27 bases in 139 games. Marsee proved in the upper minors that he has the speed and athleticism to make a difference. In 2025, he stole 47 bases in 98 games in Triple-A. Once he stepped in the majors, he upped his slash line to .292/.363/.478 while still grabbing 14 stolen bases.

Don’t forget Esteury Ruiz in the equation either. While he is not currently in our projection to make the Opening Day roster, he is wickedly fast. He was acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2025, he slashed an impressive .304/.412/.511 with 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and an incredible 63 stolen bases in his playing time with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Marlins Betting on Development, Not Payroll

In continuing with their payroll goals, ranked at the bottom of the MLB, the Marlins didn’t pursue expensive free agents. Development has to be the key to competing.

Young players are being placed in significant roles, and prospects are rising through the system. Veterans are being added, but only as support to the roster rather than being the definition of it.

For a franchise that has struggled to maintain long-term stability, if they can keep some of this young talent, the emphasis could be significant in the future.

The Big Picture

Much of what Miami is doing is predictable. No one expected to see any significant moves or increases in payroll.

Pitching will remain the backbone, and hopefully, the new pieces will produce. Youth and athleticism are the priorities, with a strong emphasis on flexibility. As always with the Marlins, development is being trusted rather than payroll.