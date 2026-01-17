Marlins Nurturing Intriguingly Talented Outfielder with Breakout Potential

A look at the outfielders on the Miami Marlins’ 40-man roster is informative when it comes to talent development.

New arrival Owen Caissie was a second-round pick. So was holdover Griffin Conine. Rising star Jakob Marsee was a sixth-round pick. Heriberto Hernández, Victor Mesa Jr., Christopher Morel and Esteury Ruiz were all international signees, though Morel is expected to play first base.

Kyle Stowers, last year’s All-Star, is a second-round pick, sandwiched between the second and third rounds as a competitive balance pick.

It is clear talent can be found in any round of the draft if you’re looking. That’s why Fenwick Trimble — a Marlins sleeper prospect recently selected by Baseball America (subscription required) — brings intrigue into the franchise’s player development for 2026.

Fenwick Trimble, Marlins Sleeper Prospect

Miami selected Trimble in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB draft out of James Madison. A polished collegiate hitter and outfielder, it’s not a big surprise that he’s already at Double-A Pensacola and could make a case for Triple-A Jacksonville by later this year.

Last season with High-A Beloit and Pensacola, he slashed .253/.372/.402 with seven home runs and 41 RBI. This was on the heels of a short sting with Jupiter after his draft selection in 2024 in which he slashed .258/.294/.325. The only issue for Trimble was an injury that kept him out for two months. But, he was respected enough by Miami to send him to the Arizona Complex League to get additional at-bats.

So what has Baseball America intrigued? Data. Their analyst, Jacob Rudner, pointed to above-average exit velocities, strike zone discipline and a plus run tool. But he has untapped power, and Rudner knows why.

“He posted below-average launch angles and lifted pulled contact just 16.7% of the time, factors that capped his power output at seven home runs,” he wrote.

That sounds like Trimble’s to-do item for 2026. It could be the difference between playing a full season in Pensacola or splitting his time between the Blue Wahoos and the Jumbo Shrimp and putting himself on the doorstep of the Majors.

Trimble played for three seasons at JMU and was selected all-conference all three seasons, including a first-team all-Sun Belt selection in 2024. That season he .369/.452/.635 with 14 homers, 21 doubles a triple and 65 RBI. He also scored 71 runs. In the Sun Belt he ranked third in runs scored (71), sixth in at bats (244), tied for sixth in hits (90), seventh in total bases (155), ninth in doubles (21), and tied for 10th in RBI's (65). He was a NCBWA second team All-American

