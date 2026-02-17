Marlins Outfielder Accepts Challenge to Learn New Position in Spring Training

The Miami Marlins have a few weak spots, with first base being one of them. Given the opportunity, outfielder Griffin Conine has agreed to start playing a new position, starting in spring training, per Craig Mish of Marlins.tv.

Conine Will Get Plenty of Reps at First Base

Miami Marlins left fielder Griffin Conine | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Conine was drafted by the Marlins in the 2015 MLB Draft and then by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. The 28-year-old will be entering his third season with the Marlins. Conine has played in 54 games combined over two seasons with the ballclub.

Conine hit a slash line of .253/.314/.418 with two home runs and eight RBIs during the 2025 season. For the new season, there is a high possibility he will start getting reps at first base. Conine is a team player, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team thrive.

“Clayton called me in early December asking me if I’m willing to start, and take some reps over there and play this season,” Conine said. “Of course, I was open to it. We have a lot of outfield depth in this organization, and I feel like I could still play over there. I’ve been working at it ever since, and it’s been feeling great.”

Griffin Conine will play some First Base this Spring. Here is how that process is going. pic.twitter.com/gLOyQx22SB — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 16, 2026

Conine is taking every chance to improve at first. He’s working with infield coaches to improve defensively at first base. It is one of the positions where the Marlins are weak. They have their outfield and most of their infield covered, but their first base position is not their strongest asset.

“I think the infield coach Blake Butler, whom I’ve been working with a lot, he’s helped the transition,” Conine said. “It’s going to be a lot of work in spring training, but I fully expect to be there good.”

Griffin is the son of former Marlins star Jeff Conine and, like his father, he has a history and comfort playing in the outfield. In addition, Jeff Conine played at first base.

As for the younger Conine, playing first base could be a blessing in disguise for him. If he succeeds playing at first, then it’s probably safe to say that the Marlins found the right guy to be there. Without a doubt, he will consistently reach out to his dad for pointers.

“First base, there’s a lot of pieces to it besides fielding the ground ball and flipping it to the pitcher,” Conine said. “He’ll definitely be a good person to lean on in that sense, but he’s all for it. In his career, he played outfield and first base. I think the more positions you play, the more value you bring to the team.”

Staying durable will be a major factor for Conine this season. It was difficult for him to sit and watch for most of the season while his teammates were on the field competing.

Through it all, he leaned on his teammates. Conine is coming into this spring training with a lot of determination and perseverance.

