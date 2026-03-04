Marlins Rookie Owen Caissie Dazzles with Glove in Team Canada WBC Exhibition

The Miami Marlins are without several players due to the World Baseball Classic. One is a player they haven’t gotten to know that well yet — Owen Caissie.

The rookie outfielder should be one of Miami’s starters on opening day. For now, he’s manning the outfield for Team Canada, which is preparing for the World Baseball Classic earlier this week.

Caissie and his teammates were in Dunedin, Fla., to face the Toronto Blue Jays in an exhibition game to prepare for pool play. He was in the outfield, this time in left field, and he showed off the glove that the Marlins believe will give them above-average defense in the outfield this season.

Owen Caissie’s Big Catch

Owen Caissie: Smooth Operator 😎



MLB's No. 42 prospect (@Marlins) makes a sliding grab for @baseballcanada in its first exhibition contest of the spring. pic.twitter.com/nMdTiOUDS2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 3, 2026

It was one of those plays that looks difficult but great defenders like Caissie make look pretty simple. He tracked a line drive into left field, took about four or five steps, slid and backhanded the fly ball with his glove for the out.

Canada is in a pool with Puerto Rico, Cuba, Panama and Colombia. All games will be played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Canada will face Colombia on Saturday, Panama on Sunday, Puerto Rico on March 10 and Cuba on March 11. If Canada finished among the top two teams in pool play it will advance to elimination play. The quarterfinals begin March 13.

Caissie has the potential to make the trade worth it. His minor league numbers were terrific. In 505 games he slashed .280/.384/.487 with 81 home runs and 301 RBI. He has a career OPS of .871. Before his call-up in August, he slashed .286/.386/.551 with a .937 OPS with 22 home runs and 55 RBI. His home run total matches his best minor league season.

He only played a handful of games for the Cubs due to a concussion he suffered while chasing a fly ball into the wall at Wrigley Field. He was traded to the Marlins in the deal that sent pitcher Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs. The Marlins wanted significant return for Cabrera, in part because of the three years of team control he offered. The Cubs delivered Caissie, along with two other prospects.

The other Marlins in the WBC include Sandy Alcantara (Dominican Republic), Yiddi Cappe (Cuba), Liam Hicks (Canada), Ian Lewis (Great Britain), Otto Lopez (Canada), Jakob Marsee (Italy), Michael Petersen (Great Britain), Agustín Ramírez (Dominican Republic), Javier Sanoja (Venezuela) and Jared Serna (Mexico).