Marlins Prospect From Jazz Chisholm Trade Is Tearing Up Mexican Winter League
One of the biggest focuses for the Miami Marlins over the past few seasons has been trading away their veteran core from the last iteration of the roster.
In doing so, they have been able to amass a vast array of prospects at pretty much every level of their farm system. That is already starting to pay off as they looked quite impressive during their 2025 campaign.
One of the more notable trades they have made in recent memory was shipping out Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees in return for multiple prospects. A player who, at the time, was entering his prime, it seemed to be an intriguing decision. But ultimately, the franchise was still a few years away from serious contention, so they decided to get back valuable assets by moving him.
Someone they brought back in that deal was Jared Serna, an infield prospect who was still working on his game and has made drastic improvements over time. Following the trade, he had solid performances in both Double-A and Triple-A for the Marlins. But now, he has been working in the Mexican Pacific Winter League this to improve his skillset.
How Has Serna Produced Statistically So Far in MXPW?
That has paid off exceptionally well through 22 games, as Serna has has turned heads during his time participating in that league. He rapidly found his footing and began producing.
In 22 games, he has slashed .352/.418/.648 with 19 runs, 15 RBI, two home runs, seven triples, 13 strikeouts and nine walks. In total, he has produced 57 bases across these 22 games, showcasing just how valuable he is at the plate and on the basepaths.
In the field, he has split reps across five positions, including all three outfield spots, second base and shortstop. In the outfield, he has played 146.2 innings, posting 37 putouts, three assists and only one error, which equals a .976 fielding rate.
At second base, he has only played 11 innings, but he's had two putouts and three assists with no errors. Then at shortstop, he has 30.2 innings of work where he's accrued eight putouts, eight assists and one error.
It is clear that his best position will likely be center field, as he has shown immense range and fielding capabilities there. That has allowed him to get more and more playing time there as the winter has gone on.
There is no doubt he's a player to keep an eye on heading into 2026, especially if he can carry over his production from the winter into the spring.