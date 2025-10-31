This Marlins Prospect Remains One To Watch After Impressive Two Seasons in DSL
The Miami Marlins minor league system is chalk full of notable prospects from top to bottom. With three of the current top four Marlins prospects by MLB Pipeline ending their 2025 seasons in Triple-A, it’s easy to overlook the younger prospects in the lower levels.
However, there are still prospects in Miami’s lower levels of the minor leagues that have continued to stand out. Bats like Starlyn Caba and Andrew Salas continue to be names mentioned at the top of Marlins prospect rankings, but one 18-year-old remains as one to watch in particular.
Venezuela native Luis Cova entered the 2025 season on the radar of many, after showing flashes in his first season in the Dominican Summer League. In his first 55 games, Cova recorded a .239/.376/.348 slashline, with a .723 OPS.
He showed well above average plate discipline for his age, walking at a 15.3% rate, while striking out at a 10% clip. He hit three home runs, recorded 26 runs batted in, and stole 36 bases over that stretch.
The quality of contact for Cova was the main concern after his first season. Nearly half of his batted balls were ground ball contact in 2024. If he could improve in that area, his ceiling and stock could only rise more.
Cova would play in 50 games in the DSL in 2025, and saw multiple improvements offensively. He posted a .299/.422/.537 slashline for a .959 OPS. He showcased more power this past season, hitting nine home runs, 11 doubles, and two triples.
His slugging percentage increase was arguably the most notable. An increase from .348 in 2024 to .537 in 2025, it translated over to his quality of contact. A far less aggressive hitter in 2025, Cova managed to cut his Ground-Ball% to 29.2%.
He proved to refine his approach even more and while the strikeout rate was higher in 2025, the on-base percentage was much improved, and he walked at a slightly higher 15.6% rate. Seeing how the approach continues to develop with the increase of power will be interesting in 2026.
Cova maintained the high level of stolen base production as well with 35 in 2025. In 105 games in the DSL, he would slash .269/.398/.440, with 12 home runs, 61 runs batted in, 69 walks to 63 strikeouts, and 71 stolen bases.
His age 19 season will undoubtedly be one Miami fans will be watching closely within their minor league system.