Three Marlins Prospects in Need of a Bounce Back Season in 2026
Prospect development and progression in the game of baseball is something that is rarely linear. These are three highly-ranked prospects within the Miami Marlins system that could use a bounce back in the 2026 season.
PJ Morlando - Outfielder - Marlins No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline
Morlando was a first round selection of Miami’s back in 2024, with the 16th overall pick. After just one at-bat in his professional debut, he’d suffer an injury that would keep him out of the remainder of the 2024 season.
This season, Morlando would spend six games in the Florida Complex League before spending a majority of his games with Class-A Jupiter. In 52 games at that level, he slashed .226/.361/.353, with five home runs, and six stolen bases.
Morlando battled a hamstring injury earlier in the season, and now that he’s healthy, can be primed for a bounce back season in 2026. After posting a 15.5% walk rate in Low-A, he’s proved he can get on base at a solid clip.
Josh Ekness - Right Handed Pitcher - Marlins No. 19 prospect
A 12th round selection of Miami back in the 2023 draft, Ekness is 23 years old and pushing on the door to the Major Leagues. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Ekness has the frame, and stuff to be a solid bullpen option at the highest level.
He has a fastball that showcases great velocity, reaching upwards of triple digits. After posting a 1.91 ERA in 2024 between three levels, Ekness posted a 4.17 ERA in 46 games this season. The ERA however, became inflated due to his three games in Triple-A.
Ekness looked great in Double-A this season, but a bounce back at the Triple-A level is crucial for him next season. If he can show that he’s adjusted, he can undoubtedly see himself make his Major League debut in 2026.
Deyvison De Los Santos - 1B/3B - Marlins No. 22 prospect
De Los Santos' calling card is his plus power, that’s helped him hit 102 home runs in his minor league career. He recorded a .914 OPS in 2024, where he also hit 40 homers over a 137 game stretch.
In 2025, his season OPS dropped to .672 over a 110 game stretch. He failed to reach half of that 2024 home run total, clubbing 12 homers. De Los Santos did record 16 stolen bases compared to just one in 2024, but the home run output needs to be higher for him.