Marlins Prospects Make National League Starting Lineup in Fall Stars Game
Two of the Miami Marlins’ strongest prospects will be in the starting lineup for the National League in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game.
Infielder Starlyn Caba and pitcher Karson Milbrandt will be in the lineup in the Arizona Fall League’s version of the All-Star Game. Caba will play shortstop and bat eighth. Milbrandt, a right-hander, will take the starting role on the mound.
Sunday’s game is set for 8 p.m. eastern and can be seen on MLB Network, in the MLB app or at MLB.com. The game is set for Sloan Park in Mesa, which is the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.
The game marks the final week of AFL action, which culminates with the postseason tournament next weekend. Marlins prospects play for the Mesa Solar Sox, along with prospects from the Athletics, the Cubs, the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees.
Miami Marlins in the Fall Stars Game
Caba is a 19-year-old prospect whom the Marlins acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 in the Jesus Luzardo trade. Signed out of the Dominican Republic at age 16, he’s still rounding out his game. Still, MLB Pipeline lists him as the Marlins’ No. 5 prospect.
Caba only played in 51 games for Class-A Jupiter this season due to a thumb injury. He slashed .222/.335/.278 with one home run and 21 RBI. Due to the injury, the Marlins sent Caba to the AFL to get him more at-bats. He’s delivered. He has slashed .314/.422/.443 in 17 games with two home runs and 10 RBI. Among qualifiers he’s fourth in batting average for Mesa.
Milbrandt, a 21-year-old right-hander, was the Marlins’ third-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of Liberty High School in Liberty, Mo. This season he played at Jupiter, High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola. Combined he went 3-5 with a 3.00 ERA in 22 starts, with 113 strikeouts and 48 walks in 90 innings. Batters hit a career-low .203 against him. He is the Marlins’ No. 18 prospects per MLB Pipeline.
In AFL action he is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA in five games (two starts). He has struck out 23 and walked eight in 13.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .170 against him. He’s allowed just eight hits and seven earned runs but has given up two home runs.
Caba and Milbrandt will try to help the Solar Sox lock down the No. 3 seed in the AFL playoffs next week. They are one-half game ahead of Peoria.