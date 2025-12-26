Marlins Versatile Prospect on Track for Impressive Breakout Season in 2026

The Miami Marlins are touching up their roster ahead of the 2026 campaign, with their latest addition being that of Pete Fairbanks, a veteran closer acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Although it's tempting to only consider experienced MLB players who could provide instant gratification on the field, it's equally important to take into account the developing talent in the farm system.

The Marlins are well-equipped with rising stars who are itching to get an opportunity on the field, but one prospect, in particular, seems to be standing out. Top prospect Andrew Salas, a 17-year-old, is well on his way to a successful career in the Major Leagues, and according to one baseball columnist, 2026 could be his year to shine.

Salas Projected for Breakout Season in 2026

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Andrew Salas comes in at No. 6 in the Marlins top prospects list. Of course, with prospects as productive at the plate as Thomas White, Aiva Arquette, Robby Snelling, Joe Mack and Starlyn Caba, it's easy to fall into the background without much attention. However, Salas has been developing at a rapid pace.

As explained by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Salas made a jump straight to Single-A play, despite most players his age starting in the Dominican Summer League. But the young star has baseball in his blood, making the jump appear rather seamless.

Per MLB.com, his father, uncle and grandfather all played in the minor leagues. Salas spent his early years training in Venezuela before signing a $3.7 million contract with the Marlins in January. The young switch-hitter has proven himself to be a versatile player, just as skilled in the outfield as he is at second base and at shortstop. While he isn't one of Miami's top five prospects, he is likely going to grow into a valuable role.

When considering the top international prospects, Salas finds himself ranked at No. 5, just below Cris Rodriguez, Elian Peña, Josuar Gonzalez and Roki Sasaki. His smooth hit and sharp mind have been a major asset to his play — with more development, these two qualities will turn him into a force both offensively and defensively.

This past season with the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Marlins' Single-A affiliate, he slashed .186/.319/.245 with three home runs and 21 RBIs across 104 games. According to Reuter, 2026 could be his breakout year, and when considering his numbers and his natural talent, it becomes clear why.

Recommended Articles