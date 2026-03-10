Which Miami Marlins Prospects Are Having Success in World Baseball Classic

The Miami Marlins have eight players enjoying themselves at the World Baseball Classic. Success is treating them well in March.

Marlins in the WBC

(updated through Monday's games)



🇬🇧Ian Lewis—.643 OPS in 14 PA

🇨🇺Yiddi Cappe—1.178 OPS in 10 PA

🇮🇹Jakob Marsee—.775 OPS in 10 PA

🇨🇦Owen Caissie—1.500 OPS in 8 PA

🇨🇦Otto Lopez—.542 OPS in 8 PA

🇻🇪Javier Sanoja—1.125 OPS in 8 PA

🇩🇴Agustín Ramírez—.705 OPS in 4 PA… pic.twitter.com/aKOdj9nFQU — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) March 10, 2026

The World Baseball Classic is a great representation of all the countries around the world and of the game of baseball. The Marlins hope their players can translate their performances from the tournament into the regular season.

Miami Has Young Prospects Performing Well in the WBC Tournament

Ian Lewis is a 23-year-old infielder who can play multiple positions, such as second base, third base, and right field. He's one of the captains of the Great Britain team in the World Baseball Classic.

Lewis had his big moment in the tournament when he hit a home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning against Team Brazil on Wednesday. Lewis is enjoying the chemistry and experience with Great Britain, especially with co-captain and former Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr.

"We are a bunch of dogs," Lewis said. "We wanted to come in and prove to the world that we have something over here. We did our best." Lewis is a native of the Bahamas, and he's making them proud with his performance. Lewis is slashing .333/.333/.637 during the tournament.

Yiddi Cappe is one of the reasons why Team Cuba is 2-1 in the tournament. The 23-year-old infielder has been with the Marlins organization since he was 18. Cappe has played five seasons in the minors but hasn't received the call to the big leagues yet.

Could his performance in the tournament help his chances? Cappe is slashing .500/.667/and a 1.667 OPS. Cuba was 2-0 before losing to Puerto Rico on Wednesday, but Cappe and Cuba have a chance to advance if they beat Team Canada at 3 pm ET on Wednesday.

Speaking of Team Canada (1-1), Owen Caissie and Otto Lopez, two amazing defensive players, have been sensational for the team. The Marlins teammates executed one of the best plays throughout the tournament against Team Panama.

Marlins teammates Owen Caissie and Otto Lopez combine for one of the most well-executed relays you will EVER see 😱 https://t.co/SSzi21Hkot pic.twitter.com/HRa90AURTX — MLB (@MLB) March 9, 2026

Against Team Colombia, Caissie hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Caissie hit it 403 feet with an exit velocity of 99.7 mph. Before Canada plays Cuba on Wednesday, they will play Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.

There goes Big Red 🇨🇦😤 pic.twitter.com/ijba7ubMFA — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 7, 2026

Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez and infielder Javier Sanoja are having success being part of a loaded Dominican Republic and Venezuela team. Ramirez is having a solid performance, but there are still more opportunities for him to get into the action of hitting. As for Sanoja, he's on fire.

Sanoja wasn't considered a strong candidate for Team Venezuela's roster, but his addition has been a blessing. He hit a home run on the first day of the tournament. Sanoja went 2-for-4 at the plate in a 6-2 win over the Netherlands. Sanoja is slashing .375/.375/1.125 with three hits.