How to Watch Marlins Players in World Baseball Classic Pool Play Games

The Miami Marlins are a young team to returning to the postseason in 2026. As part of that plan, the Marlins will have to watch as several of their teammates participate for their countries in the World Baseball Classic, which starts later this week.

Eleven players are participating in the tournament, with the highest concentration of players on the Canadian team. That includes Owen Caissie, Liam Hicks and Otto Lopez, all of which will be starters this season. Sandy Alcantara and Agustín Ramírez will play for the Dominican Republic.

The first stage is pool play action. Five teams will play one another in a round robin format. The top two teams in each pool will advance out of pool play and into quarterfinal action, which is single elimination.

Pool play action is taking place around the world, with sites in the United States in Miami and Houston, and overseas in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Tokyo, Japan.

Fans who want to follow their favorite Marlins players in the WBC need a television schedule. Fortunately, all but a few of the games are on the Fox family of networks, including FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, the Fox Sports App and Tubi.

Plus, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

Here is the complete schedule for the Marlins who will play in the WBC, with game times (eastern) and television designations.

How to Watch Marlins in 2026 World Baseball Classic

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Sandy Alcantara, Agustín Ramírez (Dominican Republic)

March 6: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 8: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic, FOX, noon

March 9: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1, noon

March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1, 8 p.m.

Javier Sanoja (Venezuela)

March 6: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi, 12 p.m.

March 7: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 9: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1, 8 p.m.

Ian Lewis, Michael Petersen (Great Britain)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 7: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 8: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi, 1 p.m.

March 9: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi, 1 p.m.

Jared Serna (Mexico)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 8: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1, 8 p.m.

March 9: Mexico vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 11: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Liam Hicks, Owen Caissie, Otto Lopez (Canada)

March 7: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Panama vs. Canada, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 11: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2, 3 p.m.

Yiddi Cappe (Cuba)

March 6: Cuba vs. Panama, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Colombia vs. Cuba, FS2, noon

March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 7 p.m.

March 11: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2, 3 p.m.

Jakob Marsee (Italy)

March 7: Brazil vs. Italy, FOX Sports App, 1 p.m.

March 8: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi, 1 p.m.

March 10: Italy vs. USA, FS1, 9 p.m.

March 11: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi, 7 p.m.