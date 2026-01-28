Ranking Marlins Most Notable Offseason Acquisitions Ahead of 2026 Campaign

The Miami Marlins have made a few notable moves this offseason, landing players who could fall into key roles for the franchise.

Although the offseason is still in full swing, rosters are starting to look more solidified ahead of the 2026 campaign. The Marlins still have plenty of time to shake things up, but based on their acquisitions thus far, they're in decent hands.

Here we have ranked and broken down their four most notable additions on expected roster impact. Each one could make a mark on the ballclub for better or worse.

4. Christopher Morel

Tampa Bay Rays pinch-hitter Christopher Morel | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On Dec. 18, 2025, Morel signed with Miami as a free agent after spending two years with the Tampa Bay Rays. During that period, the right-handed hitter slashed .208/.277/.355 with a .632 OPS and 14 home runs in 154 games.

There wasn't much risk associated with signing Morel, and he might be able to surprise fans. He seems to create short bursts of excitement at the plate, and if he can get more consistent there, it wouldn't be shocking to see him thrive.

3. Esteury Ruiz

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Esteury Ruiz | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Ruiz has made his way around the block in recent years, but his latest season was spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he slashed .190/.261/.333 and recorded one home run in 19 games. With Triple-A, he slashed .304/.412/.511 and registered a .923 OPS with 16 homers across 106 games.

On Dec. 30, 2025, the Dodgers traded him to the Marlins for Carlos Duran. Ruiz comes with elite speed and athleticism that was irresistible for Miami. He certainly has some downfalls at the plate, but perhaps the Marlins will be able to dial it in.

2. Owen Caissie

Chicago Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Caissie is an intriguing young shortstop whom the Marlins acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. In the trade package, he was shipped off alongside Edgardo De Leon and Cristian Hernández in exchange for Edward Cabrera.

As a top prospect, Caissie is likely to develop into one of Miami's strongest assets. While playing with the Cubs in 2025, he slashed .192/.222/.46 with one homer in 12 games. In the minors that same year, he slashed .286/.386/.551 with a .937 OPS and 22 homers through his 99 game appearances.

If the Marlins are looking to develop young talent, Caissie is undoubtedly the way to go.

1. Pete Fairbanks

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Ronny Henriquez out until the 2027 season, it was only a matter of time before Miami started filling in the gaps on the mound. Pete Fairbanks fit the bill, and now he's gearing up for his first campaign with the Marlins.

Last season with the Rays, he logged a 2.83 ERA and 59 strikeouts across 60.1 innings pitched through 61 games. As a reliable late-inning arm, Fairbanks is expected to provide a substantial boost for the franchise.

