Marlins Reportedly Parting Ways With Two Pitchers This Offseason
Game 6 of the World Series is Friday night in Toronto, and if the Los Angeles Dodgers are able to fend off elimination and force a Game 7 on Saturday night, it will delay the beginning of the MLB offseason by 24 hours.
One date that is going to come up quickly is the deadline for teams to tender contracts to unsigned players for the following season, including their arbitration-eligible ones, which is November 21. If a player is non-tendered, they become a free agent. When it comes to two players, it appears that the Miami Marlins are going to move on from them and non-tender them.
Marlins Reportedly Not Bringing Back Two Pitchers
According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Miami is not bringing back pitchers Jesus Tinoco and Andrew Nardi, both of whom are dealing with injuries.
"The Marlins will bring back starting pitchers Garrett (Tommy John surgery) and Meyer (left hip surgery), as well as high-leverage arm Bender (right tibial stress reaction). Relievers Nardi (recurring back trouble) and Jesus Tinoco (Tommy John surgery), on the other hand, likely won’t be back. Once the go-to southpaw out of the bullpen, Nardi hasn’t pitched since Aug. 21, 2024,'' De Nicola wrote.
The Marlins not bringing Tinoco back isn't a surprise, as well as Nardi, who has been a key piece of their bullpen. Back trouble is never good for any player, but for a pitcher, it might be the worst, other than an arm injury. Nardi was dealing with back problems all the way back to spring training before he ended up on the 60-day injured list for what turned out to be the season.
Selected in the 16th round of the 2019 draft, Nardi pitched at Arizona before turning pro. His best season in South Florida was in 2023, when he went 8-1 in 63 appearances in 57.1 innings pitched with a 2.67 ERA. He had 73 strikeouts and walked 21 batters to go along with 17 holds.
Tinoco was claimed off waivers in 2024 from the Chicago Cubs and was 2-1 this past season with four saves for Miami with a 5.12 ERA in 19.1 innings over 20 appearances. He underwent Tommy John surgery in September after being out since July. His recovery is 13-14 months, which is why the Marlins letting him go is understandable.
Miami has a lot of questions to answer surrounding their pitching staff, starters, and relievers, and it is a big offseason in terms of decisions on who they are going to round out their staff for 2026.