Marlins Reportedly Re-Sign Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal

This offseason is going to be a very interesting one for the Miami Marlins. They surprised a lot of people in 2025 by finishing at 79-83, well above their predicted finish from when the season started. Under Clayton McCullough in his first year as manager in South Florida, the Marlins hung around in the National League Wild Card race until fading in September.

Just what the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, and general manager Gabe Kapler decide to do with the roster this offseason is one that a lot of people are going to keep their eyes on. Will they trade a starting pitcher, and how will they build their bullpen on the backend?

On Friday, they started to make some moves, and in a minor one, they re-signed Tyler Zuber to a minor league deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Marlins Re-Sign Tyler Zuber to Minor League Deal

This isn't going to be a move that is going to break the bank for Miami, but Zuber is certainly a project for the Marlins to see if they can help him figure things out. His path to the Marlins was one where he was claimed off waivers in July from the New York Mets after making one appearance in New York in 2025.

Zuber was assigned to the minors in Miami and was called up in August, but struggled to the tune of an 11.70 ERA in nine outings. He gave up 15 earned runs and 17 hits in 12 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts and six walks. Those are not great numbers for an MLB reliever.

However, the Marlins must have seen something to bring him back on a minor league deal. Zuber has pitched for the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Mets before the Marlins claimed him.

In the minors with the Mets and Marlins in 2025, Zuber went 2-1 with a 5.45 ERA in 31 appearances and 38 innings pitched. He allowed 23 earned runs and had a WHIP of 1.53. Zuber isn't going to solve a need out of spring training, but Miami clearly saw something worth giving him a minor league deal for next season.

Zuber was outrighted off the Miami 40-man roster earlier this month and elected for free agency. The Marlins are hoping to find something with Zuber in bringing him back on a minor league deal. They are hoping that with some work, they might have something for later in the season.

