Marlins Rising Star Cements Roster Spot with Memorable Opening Weekend

When the Miami Marlins acquired Owen Caissie from the Chicago Cubs as part of the return for Edward Cabrera, they knew they were getting a prospect who was ready to contribute right away in the majors.

During his time with the Cubs organization, Caissie accomplished everything he could in the minors and there was nothing left for him to prove down there. He didn't have the best spring training, but he played well in the World Baseball Classic for Team Canada. He made the Opening Day roster and made an immediate impact for manager Clayton McCullough.

Miami opened the season with two wins over the Colorado Rockies at home, thanks in large part to Caissie. Going for the sweep on Sunday afternoon, Caissie didn't start against veteran left-hander Jose Quintana. Instead, McCullough went with Austin Slater at the top of the order.

Caissie was inserted into the game late and it was a good thing. He completed a memorable opening weekend in style with a walk-off two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth in a 4-3 win.

Owen Caissie Caps Memorable Weekend With Walk-Off Home Run

Owen Caissie | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There was no way that Caissie or anyone else could have drawn up his first weekend in South Florida any better. He had a hit and an RBI in the season opener on Friday, he had three hits in four plate appearances on Saturday and drove in the game-winning run late. Then, on Sunday, he saved his best for last.

Colorado took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. Xavier Edwards singled to lead off the inning, but one pitch later, Liam Hicks lined into a double play. Javier Sanoja doubled with two outs and Caissie followed with a two-run home run in the Rockies bullpen to walk it off.

OWEN CAISSIE. SAY HIS NAME pic.twitter.com/aBpyaLwvlq — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 29, 2026

Caissie's home run improved the Marlins to 3-0 for the first time since 2009. After trading Cabrera and Weathers, they couldn't have asked for a better start to the season than they have gotten. Two dominating pitching performances from Sandy Alcantara and Eury Peréz in the first two games.

Then, after Max Meyer allowed three first-inning runs, he worked four scoreless innings before turning things over to the bullpen, who kept Miami in the game, setting the stage for Caissie's dramatic at-bat in the bottom of the ninth.

When the schedule was announced, the opportunity was there for the Marlins to get off to a good start to the season with three against the Rockies at home and three against the Chicago White Sox. So far, so good.