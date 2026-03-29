Owen Caissie’s Recent Performance is Thrilling for Marlins Future Goals

Rookes can try to press too much in clutch situations. So far, Miami Marlins outfielder Owen Caissie has managed to avoid that.

Take his game-winning RBI on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. With Otto Lopez at second base, Caissie stepped out of the box at one point and took his time out to reset. He didn’t reset his approach, though. He knew what he wanted to do and it worked in Miami’s 4-3 win.

“He was pitching me pretty outside and high so I just called time out and gathered my thoughts and just stuck to the plan, staying on the fastball,” Caissie said to reporters on Saturday, including Fish on First. “I got it. I was just trying to move [Otto Lopez] to third base, and it went up the middle.”x

With the victory, the Marlins are 2-0 and Caissie is 4-for-8 at the plate in two games. It’s a great response to the high expectations he carried with him from Chicago this offseason.

Owen Caissie’s Thrilling Start

Big Red doing it all atm pic.twitter.com/rRL8oEvKXl — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 28, 2026

The Marlins weren’t going to give up starting pitcher Edward Cabrera for any old player. After all, he had three years of team control left for whoever landed him. The Chicago Cubs finally pried Cabrera away for three players — shortstop Cristian Hernandez, infielder Edgardo De Leon and Caissie. But everyone knew that Caissie would be the player that would help Miami immediately.

Caissie didn’t have a great spring training with the Marlins. He played in only seven games and slashed .133/.350/.133 with an RBI. But he wasn’t in camp much because he played for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. Because Canada got out of pool play, Caissie had to extend his stay with his home team a few extra days. During the tournament he came up clutch the Canadians. He slashed .412/.476/.765 with a home run and five RBI.

That could be the reason he wasn’t in the starting lineup originally on opening day — his tepid spring training at-bats with the Marlins. But, after Christopher Morel was scratched due to an oblique injury, Miami put him in. In the opener he went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI. In addition to the heroics on Saturday, he went 3-for-4.

What’s worked for him? Removing the clutter from his approach.

“I’m keeping it simple — get the ball in the middle and swing,” he said. “I mean, I’m going to make mistakes but today I felt I did a good job of swinging at good pitches.”

If he keeps it this simple and keeps hitting the ball at this rate, that trade will look better and better — now and the future.