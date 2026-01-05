What to Watch as Marlins Launch Spring Training in Jupiter

The Miami Marlins showed flashes of promise in the 2025 season but ended the season short of making an appearance in October. Following a 79-83 record in 2025, the club will report to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida to take part in the Grapefruit League spring training matchups.

The Marlins have made several changes in the front office, including promoting Gabe Kapler to General Manager. President of baseball operations Peter Bendix aims to continue bringing the Marlins to new levels of success.

Key Offseason Addition in Pete Fairbanks

Pete Fairbanks | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The most notable on-field move this winter has been the signing of right-hander Pete Fairbanks from the Tampa Bay Rays. He is known for his electric fastball and late-inning command of the game.

Staying in Florida, the Marlins signed Fairbanks to a 1-year, $13 million contract. The move hopes to stabilize the forces in the bullpen after they struggled to close games with any consistency in 2025.

The Marlins should give Fairbanks plenty of regular action to see how he fits into the lineup or closing configuration.

Spring Matchups to Circle

The Marlins will play a variety of games throughout their time in spring training. From NL East rivals, AL powerhouses, and even international opponents, fans can look forward to a robust schedule full of first looks of the season.

Some of the notable matchups include:

Feb 21 vs. Nationals - Spring opener at home

Feb 22 vs Cardinals - A true test for the pitching staff early on

Feb 24 vs Astros - Houston should bring a deep lineup and certainly postseason talent to the game.

March 2 vs Team Israel - A World Baseball Classic exhibition to add some global flair

March 6 vs Astros - A chance to measure up again against a playoff-calibur roster

March 14 - split-squad action on this particular day against the Cardinals and Nationals

March 19 vs Astros - A prospect showcase offering a glimpse into the future of Miami's core.

Rotation and Roster Decisions Loom

Trade speculation continues to swirl around Edward Cabrera, most recently with the New York Yankees. So far, Miami appears to be committed to keeping him, but they could certainly give in to an overwhelming offer. How the team chooses to use him in spring training, provided he is still there, should indicate the front office's trade deadline thinking.

Elsewhere across the field, prospects like Robby Snelling and Thomas White will be trying to advance their careers to the MLB fields.

Early Takeaway for Marlins Fans

Spring training 2026 isn't a tune-up for the regular season; it should serve as a showcase for how the front office has moved the team into the next phase of the rebuild. Between key matchups to watch, bullpen trials, and prospects battling, the Grapefruit League should offer meaningful takeaways for all involved before the first regular-season pitch is thrown.

